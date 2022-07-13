ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices could surge above $150 if Russian supplies can't be replaced, says Truist analyst

By Jennifer Sor
 4 days ago
AN FRANCISCO - MAY 5: Gas prices are displayed at a Shell station May 5, 2008 in San Francisco, California. U.S. gas prices have shot up nearly fifteen cents in the past two weeks, bringing the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline to $3.62. Gasoline prices have surged 55 cents since January 1, 2008 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Oil prices could surge as high as $150 per barrel if Russian supplies can't be replaced, an Truist analyst said.
  • Top oil producers like the US and OPEC have no spare capacity for ramping up output further, Neal Dingmann said.
  • "The only true spare capacity, unfortunately out there, prior to all the issues, was in Russia," he said.

Comments / 0

