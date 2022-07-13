Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Lake. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eustis, Paisley, Emeralda, Lisbon, Pittman, Mid Florida Lakes, Umatilla, Lake Dorr, Altoona, Sellers Lake, Alexander Springs, Lake Yale, Astor Park and Astor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

