One person has been killed and two others injured after a shooting inside a California bowling alley, according to police.Officials say that the shooting took place after a fight broke out among a group of men at the Granada Bowl in Livermore, California, on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as a 28-year-old male. The two other victims are in stable condition in hospital. None of their identities have been released by police.Investigators are hunting the shooting suspect who ran from the scene. “At 6pm this evening, a fight broke out at Granada Bowl in Livermore. One of the patrons...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO