Northumberland County, PA

Pa. man beaten to death, three charged with homicide

By Vivian Muniz
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of three people.

According to PSP Northumberland County, the homicide occurred in the 400 block of Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

As stated in court documents, a witness came forward to inform police that she saw Richard Jameson get beaten to death by three people at the residence and later buried in a hole.

The witness stated to investigators that in early 2020 Jameson was assaulted with a wooden paddle by Dorthy Huffman 44, Thomas Huffman 45, and their 17-year-old nephew, according to documents.

The affidavit states, that Jameson collapsed after the assault with blood around his head, the witness said.

The witness continued stating Jameson was placed on a chair and when he collapsed again Dorothy pick him up, placed a pillow on the ground, and smashed Jameson’s head into it, as stated by authorities.

Investigators say the witness then saw Jameson’s body wrapped up in a comforter, get taken out of the home by Thomas and the nephew, and buried in a wooded area.

State police say the three individuals, Dorothy and Thomas Huffman, along with their nephew have been charged with homicide and other related charges.

All three were taken into custody and remain in the Northumberland County Prison awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, details are limited at this time.

