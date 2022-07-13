ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott should be held accountable for violence against migrants, advocates say

By Julian Resendiz
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOYMN_0geYwsix00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Democrats and activists are expressing concern that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for state officers and National Guard troops to return unauthorized migrants to the border will incite violence.

The order is the latest instance of fearmongering for political gain using migrants as a prop, participants in a Wednesday teleconference sponsored by America’s Voice said.

“What he is doing is very dangerous,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, saying Abbott is embracing and promoting extremism using state resources. “I am very concerned that communities like mine will see more acts of violence against immigrants, against Latinos, against residents of the border.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gZZO_0geYwsix00
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

Escobar represents most of El Paso, which on Aug. 3, 2019, was shocked by the allegedly racially motivated attack at a local Walmart that left 23 people dead. “Should there be any violence, I hope (Abbott) is held accountable,” she said.

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

The rhetoric puts in harm’s way not only migrants, but people of color as well, said Mario Carrillo, campaigns manager for America’s Voice, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy nonprofit.

“This will undoubtedly lead to racial profiling of families that look a lot like mine,” said Carrillo, who was born in Mexico, was raised in Texas, and is married to a woman who was brought into the U.S. while in infancy without immigration documents. “This is only the latest stunt in a line of stunts that Gov. Abbott has launched against migrants as an attempt to distract Texans from his failure at keeping us safe but could be his most dangerous one yet.”

Border Report reached out to Abbott’s campaign office for comment and is awaiting a response.

Escobar said the use by Republicans like Abbott of the word “invasion” is tragic, given that many of the migrants coming across are mothers with children or people fleeing violence and persecution. “It is tragic to hear them call these human beings an invasion. It’s actually very sickening,” she said. “What they’re doing is jumping on a bandwagon they see as popular for electoral politics.”

Gov. Abbott’s campaign calls AMLO’s criticisms an endorsement for Beto O’Rourke

Political experts have told Border Report that illegal immigration remains a hot-button issue in American politics and is one of the arguments – along with rising inflation and lingering COVID-19 issues – Republicans are pushing to recover the House and Senate in the mid-term elections.

But the rise in unauthorized migration is real and Democrats acknowledge it.

“The increase in migration year after year is not a new issue, it’s not a new situation,” Escobar said. “It is definitely increasing, there is no doubt about that.”

She added the situation at the border is “unsustainable” but said that is not the result of “open borders,” as the Republicans claim, but rather the failure of Congress to reform immigration laws.

“Asylum at the border has essentially been shut down. […] People shouldn’t be surprised we have more unauthorized migration if we shut down legal immigration paths” Escobar said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The Democratic view of reform includes the legalization of unauthorized migrants already in the country and more legal pathways for people to come to the United States. Republicans led by U.S. Rep. Elvira Salazar, R-Florida, have filed a bill that includes legalization but requires employers to use E-Verify, a government database of who is eligible to work in the U.S.

Escobar said Republicans have blocked every recent attempt at immigration reform because “they like the status quo,” meaning the rise in illegal immigration and the humanitarian crisis at the Southwest border has become political ammo against President Joe Biden and Democrats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Mario Carrillo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elvira Salazar
Person
Veronica Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Reform#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#National Guard#Latinos
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Big Cat shooting suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the shooting on N. Lumpkin Road that left one man injured this past Monday. The Robbery and Assault Unit’s investigation determined that Johnathan Andrew Washington, 35, is a suspect in the shooting that occurred at Big Cat gas station at 1:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Victim identified in Dothan murder: DPD

NEW DETAILS: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police have given new details on the murder victim found in downtown Dothan. The victim, Gabriel Raynaldo Johnson, 34, of Ashford, was found around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to police. Police say Johnson was likely shot once in the torso and killed in the location his body […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Walmart
WRBL News 3

Alabama man struck, killed by lightning

BREWTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was killed after authorities say he was struck by lightning over the course of the weekend. According to AL.com, Gregg Shipp died on Saturday, July 9, after he was hit by a lightning bolt. The thunderstorm developed as Shipp was floating down Burnt Corn Creek near O’Bannon Park with a group of four adults and a child.
WRBL News 3

Macon County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of an Alabama woman. Monae A. Campbell, 21, was fatally injured after a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by LaDonte T. Bowens, 25, of Midway, Alabama, hit a ditch and then overturned before striking a tree.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy