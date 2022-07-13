Man sentenced after misrepresenting business to get COVID aid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a Springfield man was sentenced to six months of home confinement after misrepresenting a business to get $50,000 in COVID-related aid.

In a news release, court officials stated 27-year-old Thalamus Alexander was sentenced on wire fraud and theft of government property. In addition to prison time, he will have to pay $50,000 in restitution.

Evidence found that Alexander fraudulently got an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Money for the loans came from the CARES Act–a response to the COVID pandemic.

Officials said Alexander told organizers that he ran a clothing business, Paper Junkie Desiner. He claimed the business generated $100,000 in revenue in the 12 months prior to January 31, 2020, according to officials. “Due to the misrepresentations, Alexander was granted a $49,000 loan and a $1,000 advance. Alexander did not have a registered business in the state.”

During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough said Alexander deprived legitimate businesses money that could have been used during the pandemic. “By committing this fraud, Alexander was essentially stealing from small businesses in need,” said officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.