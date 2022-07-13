ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Former taekwondo instructor arrested for exploiting children

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Castle Rock Police Arrest Former Taekwondo Instructor 00:29

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Castle Rock Police, along with officers from Aurora and the United States Secret Service, arrested Erik Chen in Aurora. He's accused of Sexual Exploitation of a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438qMe_0geYvC8000
Erik Chen is charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Castle Rock Police Department

The charges are connected to incidents that happened between 2019 to 2021, when Chen, 31, was running camps for students at Han Lee's Taekwondo Academy. Police say multiple incidents happened in Douglas County and Aurora.

The academy's owner is working with investigators, and trying to identify additional victims.

Chen is being help in the Douglas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department tip line at (720) 733-3517 or e-mail at CrimeTips@CRgov.com.

Comments / 4

John Deardorff
3d ago

martial arts won't protect you where your going. but your flexibility will come in handy.

Reply
4
Related
102.5 The Bone

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police vow to continue search for LaShaya Stine

Six years later, Aurora Police say they are not giving up on finding LaShaya Stine. She disappeared in 2016 at around 2 a.m. near East Montview and North Peoria.Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with more information about Stine's whereabouts. She would be 21 years old at this time.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Officers shoot armed man in LoDo; bystanders injured, hospitalized

Denver police say several people are critically or seriously injured after and officer involved shooting early Sunday morning. At 1:30 a.m. Sunday. officers were in LoDo as bars closed and people started going home when They were notified of a disturbance involving an armed person at 20th and Larimer. In a video Denver Police posted online, Division Chief Rob Thomas says on Officers responded to that disturbance and the armed person "posed a significant threat."Officers fired their weapons and hit the armed individual.Police then started first aid and discovered others in the crowd nearby had been injured.They armed suspect and the bystanders were taken to the hospital. The suspect is listed in critical condition and the others are in in serious condition. 
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Exploitation#Violent Crime#Taekwondo Academy
mountainjackpot.com

Welcome to the Wild West! Bizarre Crime Trend Assaults Teller County

Summertime in the Ute Pass is a time dominated by an invasion of bizarre, criminal incidents, based on past trends. Well, this summer season has proved to be no different as unusual crimes have commanded center stage attention during the months of June and July, including reports of a sexual assault on a child, a stolen police car, false law enforcement impersonation and a high-speed chase that exceeded 110 miles-per-hour.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Possible kidnapping under investigation by Englewood police

The Englewood Police Department said Thursday it is investigating a woman's report of a possible kidnapping that she observed in Englewood on Tuesday morning. Heather Martin, who said she lives near Eastman Avenue and Grant Street in Englewood, told Colorado Community Media that she saw a woman who appeared to be trapped in a car speeding down Eastman.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Man shot to death in Littleton on West Riverwalk Circle

One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Littleton. It happened just after 3 a.m. on West Riverwalk Circle, not far from the Interstate 25 Belleview Avenue exit.Police said when officers responded to the scene they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He died a short time later.Investigators are looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV and said anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation should call Littleton police at (303) 794-1551.
LITTLETON, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Multiple people injured, armed person shot by Denver police during downtown disturbance

DENVER — Multiple people were injured in an incident involving an armed person and Denver police as people were leaving the bars downtown early Sunday morning. Denver officers were downtown near 20th and Larimer streets due to a large number of people leaving the bars in LoDo, according to Denver Police Department Div. Chief Ron Thomas. They noticed there was a person armed with a weapon who was creating a disturbance.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

One dead in violent collision near Peña Boulevard

One person was killed Saturday when three vehicles crashed on East 40th Avenue near the Peña Boulevard interchange.Two people were taken to hospitals and a third drove to a hospital on their own, according to a police department spokesperson.A fifth adult involved in the accident refused medical care at the scene. Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, it was eventually determined the accident occurred in the Aurora Police Department's jurisdiction, APD's Faith Goodrich said. According to APD's investigators, a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light while eastbound on 40th. It struck a Jeep traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard. A woman who was a passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The third vehicle, a Subaru sedan that was facing westbound on 40th, sustained minor damage. 
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Entire police force retires in one Colorado town

WATCH - With El Paso County leading the state in suicides, experts hope “988″ will help. Last year 176 people in El Paso County lost their lives to suicide per the County Coroner. According the the state Office of Suicide Prevention this was the most in the state.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court records: Mother thought 4-year-old daughter was overdosing for hours before calling 911

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to court records obtained by 13 Investigates, the mother of a 4-year-old girl thought her daughter was overdosing for hours before getting medical help. Wednesday, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop at 12:10 a.m. to respond to a reported overdose. According to police, The post Court records: Mother thought 4-year-old daughter was overdosing for hours before calling 911 appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

Woman dies in Denver after overnight shooting on Xenia Street

A woman has died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border.  So far there's no word on a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta, reward increased to $200,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for answers continues 36 years after a baby was reported missing in Colorado Springs. Christopher Abeyta, 7 months old at the time, was last seen in his crib at about 12:30 in the morning on July 15, 1986. No suspects have been identified and the case is cold. Abeyta lived in the 3300 block of Ashwood Circle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy