ATLANTA — Most metro Atlanta counties are now considered to have a high transmission rate for COVID-19 following a surge in new cases. The latest variant, BA.5, is the most contagious and is spreading rapidly around the Peach State, according to doctors. BA.5 is so transmissible that people who've gotten COVID before are getting it again, meaning it is now evading natural antibodies built up from prior infections and current COVID-19 vaccinations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO