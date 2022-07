ST. PETERSBURG — There were a lot of good things for the Rays on Sunday, as they beat the Orioles 7-5 in the last game before the All-Star break. Randy Arozarena hit his second homer in two days, and Brett Phillips his first in two months. Corey Kluber pitched six solid innings. Brandon Lowe rapped four hits. Reliever Pete Fairbanks made his season debut after an extended injury absence.

