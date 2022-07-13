ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County Health Department: Mosquitoes from 3 communities test positive for West Nile virus

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Mosquitos from three local communities have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department said the mosquitoes were collected on July 6 in Wilkinsburg Borough and the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Point Breeze and the North Side.

There have not been any reported human cases of the West Nile virus this year.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, the health department said. It is spread to people by bites from an infected mosquito.

Cases occur during mosquito season, which begins in the summer and continues through fall.

The last reported human case of West Nile virus was in 2021.

“Allegheny County residents, especially those who participate in outdoor recreational activities or work outdoors, should take precautions to avoid becoming infected with West Nile virus both at home and while traveling,” explained Epidemiology Supervisor Jennifer Fiddner.

The health department gives these suggestions to protect yourself from mosquitoes:

  • Getting rid of standing water in yards,
  • Making sure open windows and doors have screens
  • Using insect repellent on exposed skin, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. When used as directed, insect repellent is the best way to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

The health department said it will continue to set mosquito traps for surveillance activities. Officials will continue to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to assess any threats to public health.

