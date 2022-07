Fans were taken off guard by the recent news that WWE would be changing their TV rating from TV-PG to TV-14, and at the time the new era was thought to be kicking off rather soon, starting with the next edition of Monday Night Raw. A new report from Andrew Zarian then said that a memo went out to those within USA Network that said the change was set for July 18th, but evidently, that was sent out prematurely, and the day of the switch hasn't been finalized. Fightful Select's report added that there were conflicting messages internally at USA about the change and that just because the rating changes doesn't necessarily mean the content will drastically change.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO