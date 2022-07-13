ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan falls five spots in study of top states for business

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCost of living: A- Technology and Innovation: B. Infrastructure, business friendliness and education: C+. CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. Each category is weighted on how frequently states use...

www.detroitnews.com

Axios Detroit

More people are leaving Michigan than moving in

Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.That drain cost the state a congressional district last year.Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our Midwest neighbors.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Michigan Has Banned the Death Penalty for Nearly 180 Years, Yet Its Last Execution Was Only 84 Years Ago

Michigan abolished the death penalty well over a century ago. How is it, then, that an execution - the state's last - was only 84 years ago this month?. Michigan gained its statehood in 1837, and ten years later, abolished the death penalty. That ban stood for 91 years, until Anthony "Tony" Chebatoris came to Midland. He was a Russian-born bank robber who has the distinct title of being Michigan's only execution in the past - almost - two centuries.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river. Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
thecentersquare.com

Billionaire's project gets $100M from Michigan taxpayers

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s 2023 budget will give $100 million to a billionaire's pet project but no tax relief to 10 million Michiganders despite $7 billion leftover in the state’s bank. The Center Square reported earlier this month that the $77 billion budget gives $100 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
eenews.net

How Gov. Whitmer built a climate legacy in divided Michigan

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for reelection against a Republican field that saw one frontrunner kicked off the ballot and another candidate arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. For a swing-state governor in a harsh political climate, it’s an enviable position. Polling this summer suggested...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Murdered

Former Michigan football player Richard Jekel was found dead at 69 years old due to an alleged murder that occurred earlier this month. Grand Rapids police found Jekel dead in the backseat of a car driven by 26-year-old Devon Matthews while they arrested him on stalking charges, per WoodTV.com. Matthews...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Line 5 expected to emerge as major Michigan campaign issue

(The Center Square) – Republican gubernatorial candidates support Line 5 as it exists and champion the proposed $500 million tunnel to house the pipeline 100-feet beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Their Democrat opponent, incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been attempting to shut down the pipeline as well as prevent...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

120 Michigan athletes join with Michigan Army National Guard for NIL deal

Big NIL things are happening at the Big House and across the fields and courts at Michigan. The Michigan Army National Guard has partnered with 120 Wolverine student-athletes in a NIL deal. The recruitment campaign deal was arranged by Valiant Management Group. The group operates the Champions Circle collective which is quickly becoming one of the most successful in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Fishtown, Gibson guitar factory, old school buildings added to National Register of Historic Places

Fourteen historic Michigan properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday. Part of the National Parks Service, the National Register of Historic Places is the federal government's official list of districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historic significance. The program is administered on the state-level; here in Michigan, it’s administered by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
DETROIT, MI

