Public Safety

Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died is arrested, police say

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN — The owner of the bar in the South African coastal town of East London where 21 teenagers mysteriously died last month has been arrested, police in the Eastern Cape province said on Wednesday. Forensic teams are yet to reveal their conclusions...

Comments / 9

James Wewerka
3d ago

if it doesn't make sense....it usually doesn't make sense.... something is wrong with this picture...

