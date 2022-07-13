ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is $240 today

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s day two of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and there are still some great last-minute offers up for grabs. If you’ve been hoping for a solid update to your gaming rig, you’ll want to check out this Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor Prime Day deal at Amazon, where you can pick...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day festivities and you’re looking for a laptop, worry not! Walmart still has some of the best Chromebook deals happening right now. Today may be the final day to take advantage of these steep discounts, so if you’ve had a Chromebook hanging out on your wishlist, now is the time to grab one before these deals are gone.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Alienware gaming laptop is $930 off today

Alienware has always been a big force in the gaming laptop space, and while the last few years have seen a lot of competition from the likes of Asus and others, Alienware can still put out a competitive laptop, as is evidenced by this Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop. What makes it even better is that Dell has discounted it down to just $1,500, down from $2,430, which is a whopping $930 discount and worth picking up if you’ve been looking to get a new gaming laptop at a steep discount.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live AirPods Pro rival are $100 today

Even though the main event is already over, if you’re quick you can still snap up a few last-minute Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering savings on products of all kinds as an extension of its Prime Day event, including a terrific deals on these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These buds are normally $150, but you can pick them up now at Amazon for just $100, saving you $50.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Prime Day deals have ended, but the Surface Laptop 4 is still $200 off

Best Buy attempted to draw attention away from Amazon’s laptop deals on Prime Day with offers like this $200 discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, and while the annual shopping event has ended, Best Buy’s offer remains available to shop. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is yours for just $700, compared to its original price of $900, but if you want to avail this offer, you have to hurry, because we’re not sure when it will be taken down.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Gaming#Odyssey#Design#Freesync Premium
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year-on-year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 while you still can

Did you miss Amazon’s TV deals for Prime Day? If you didn’t see an offer that you like, the good news is that you’ve got a lot of options from other retailers, including Best Buy’s $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s down to a very affordable $240 from its original price of $400, though like all of the most attractive bargains, we don’t think this will last long. If you want a 50-inch TV added to your living room for cheap, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How an Nvidia GPU has transformed my streaming setup

Streaming on Twitch has been a hobby of mine for a while, and it’s probably the single most important thing convincing me to stick with my RTX 3060 Ti, thanks to two key technologies that Nvidia has made: NVENC and Nvidia Broadcast. The RTX 3060 Ti is one of the best graphics cards on its own, but it’s these two features that have made the difference for me.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Grab a complete gaming rig from Dell for only $580 at Walmart

Gaming has become a massive industry in the last few years, and many folks starting out or moving over from mobile gaming may not have a lot of familiarity with the gaming PCs — at least, not enough to buy their setup. This is where this bundled deal from Walmart comes in, as it gives you everything you need, from the computer to the monitor, and costs you only $580, down from $667. It’s a nice little discount that will help you save up for your next big upgrade.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to pre-order Bayonetta 3: retailers, editions, and bonuses

The Umbra Witch has finally risen and is ready to kick some Angel a**! After years of waiting, it’s finally time to step back into those iconic high heel, high caliber gun stilettos, summon a giant hair demon, and watch the madness unfold around us. Bayonetta 3 was first announced in 2017 but spent so long without any updates or comments on the game that an entire Twitter account was created to count the days that went by without the game being mentioned, reaching a staggering 1,679 days in its longest streak.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Today’s Dell XPS laptop deal cuts $550 off the price tag

In case you haven’t had a chance to check out our best touchscreen laptop deals, may we take a moment to introduce you to the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally priced at $1,700, Dell is currently offering this lightweight laptop at the incredible discounted price of $1,150, giving a total savings of $550. At this lower price, you don’t want to miss bringing this laptop home and allowing it totally change your workflow and your life.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to watch SpaceX Starlink launch with booster on 13th mission

In a few hours, SpaceX will launch a further batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit using one of its Falcon 9 rockets. The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and the company will livestream it so you can watch along at home. Read on for all the details and how to watch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Govee Glide Hexa Pro review – fun lighting with few hiccups

Easy set-up Robust animation options. Govee continues its frontal assault on noted wall light panel behemoth Nanoleaf with its new Glide Hexa Pro panels. On the surface, these might look an awful lot like Govee’s previous hexagonal light tiles just with a few more LED strips inside to make them look cubey, but there are a few other features that set them apart.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dreo Pilot Max S review: a smart fan, not a smart price

“The Pilot Max S lets users control their smart fan with their voice, along with up to 12 different speed settings -- but that level of granularity just doesn't seem like enough to warrant the price.”. Pros. Easy setup and installation. Smooth, responsive control. Cons. With summer in full swing...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to get PS Plus on Steam Deck

If you’re a serious console gamer but you also have – or want – a Steam Deck for mobile gaming, you may be wondering if the two can work together at all. The good news is that the Steam Deck is versatile enough to try. We’ve already discussed how you can use a workaround to get Xbox Game Pass on your Steam Deck. Now it’s time to look at how you can create a way to get PS Plus on the handheld, too!
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Steam Deck is a true successor to PlayStation Vita

It’s hard to imagine that Sony was a major player in the handheld console race less than 10 years ago. The console giant found success with the PSP in the 2000s and looked to push its advantage in 2012 with the PlayStation Vita. That didn’t quite go as planned.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Beats Studio Buds Prime Day deal is still live — Save $50 today

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean all of the deals have ended just yet. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Beats Studio Buds for a deeply discounted price of $100, saving you $50 off the original price of $150, which translates to 33%. These are some of the best wireless headphones available right now, so this is a deal you don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You may soon be able to sign files right in Google Docs

Google has announced plans to implement an eSignature tool into Google Docs for its business users. The brand detailed on its Workspace Updates blog that the feature will work like a drag and drop, allowing you to add aspects, including signature and date signed to a Google Docs file. You...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

V-Moda S-80 on-ear headphones review: a heavy, expensive gimmick

“They're gorgeous, but too expensive, heavy, and lacking in features.”. It’s generally true that when it comes to headphones, you get what you pay for. As prices go up, you can expect better materials, better craftsmanship, more and better features, and better sound quality. That’s why V-Moda’s new S-80 wireless, on-ear headphones are so surprising. At $400, they cost as much as Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which we consider to be the best wireless headphones right now. At that price, the S-80 should be exceptional, but instead, they’re an oddity — a well-crafted but highly limited set of headphones that lean on a single idea for their appeal: when you twist the earcups outward, they become speakers that you can supposedly use for personal or small-group listening.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best GPUs for 4K to make your games look the best

Gaming at 4K might be out of reach for some, but if you want the ultimate visual experience, there's nothing quite like it. The best graphics cards of today are more and more capable of providing comfortable frame rates at that heady resolution, and there are a few different options you can pick from if you want the prettiest and most demanding gaming experience in 2022.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy