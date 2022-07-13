This 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is $240 today

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.

