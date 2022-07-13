ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patience pays off: Maryville running back commits to Virginia after breakout season

By Kellyanne Stitts
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville Rebels running back Noah Vaughn burst onto the University of Virginia’s radar following a breakout season in his junior year.

The three-star prospect racked up 1,600 yards on the ground and scored 22 rushing touchdowns this past season. Vaughn rushed for 205 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns when Maryville defeated the eventual 5A state champions , Powell, 52-31 during the regular season.

The all-purpose back also recorded 320 receiving yards and caught one touchdown pass. Vaughn’s breakout season was a combination of practicing patience and feeling pressure.

“I realized I was running out of time. It came down to that,” said Vaughn. “With everything after Covid, the portal, etc., offers don’t really come your senior season. So, I was like if I want do anything, I have to do it now.”

The tailback did more than enough to grab the attention of the Virginia Cavaliers. An area scout came to one of Maryville’s spring practices and eventually, Vaughn received a call from Cavaliers running back’s coach Keith Gaither.

“He said, ‘Hey, you should come to camp, I think you have a really good opportunity to come play football for us,” recalled Vaughn. “That’s an opportunity I can’t pass up.”

Vaughn attended the camp and shortly after received an offer. Vaughn took a visit and then committed on June 27.

“I was very excited about the experience,” said Vaughn. “I am blessed to be in the situation. I was so happy when I got the call from coach [Tony] Elliot that I got the opportunity to play football at Virginia.”

The Power Five offer was a culmination of the running back keeping his composure. Vaughn had to wait behind former Tennessee and current Indiana State running back Tee Hodge his freshman season. Once sophomore year came, Vaughn found himself playing more halfback and catching passes out of the backfield to fill his role as a teammate with Parker McGill as the Rebels running back.

“It was tough to be patient but it’s honestly worth it,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn leaned on his position coach Adam Hendricks to help carry him through adversity. The Rebels running backs coach saw potential in Vaughn and taught the young running back to be patient.

“He’s played the biggest role out of anyone in my football career,” said Vaughn. “On the football field, he’s what keeps me going. Like when adversity hits, that’s my dude.”

Vaughn answered the bell when his opportunity finally came and landed himself an offer to play for an ACC football program.

