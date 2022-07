KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Summer bugs are out in East Tennessee, crawling and buzzing around in the heat. Among them are cicadas, filling nights with their iconic clicking noise. Some viewers reached out to us to ask if the cicadas they hear at night are the same ones that swarmed East Tennessee last year. Those cicadas are known as "Brood X" and emerge around every 17 years, causing quite a buzz in an area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO