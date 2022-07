Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel are back after last week's NFC preview podcast to chat about the sixteen team of the AFC as 2022 training camps are set to kick off this week, but not before chatting about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, his methodical skirting of a congressional subpoena and the Twitter account tracking his yacht.

NFL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO