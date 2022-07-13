ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Senior League All Stars Win Championships

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKOjf_0geYmw2b00
Photo courtesy Brick Little League

BRICK – Another win for the Brick Little League, as the Senior League All Stars have won the NJ Little League District 18 and Section 3 Tournament Championships.

After taking home this win, their run ended when they were defeated in the NJ Senior League State Championship Tournament on July 12.

Brick Little League Senior League All Stars Player Roster and Coaching Staff:

Players:

Vincent Baracia

Jordan Campion

Liam Dolan

Keegan Gerling

Jacob Harris

Matthew Jinks

Cameron Marr

Colin McGlynn

Nicholas Newcomb

Rowan Porbansky

Logan Salsano

Ian Walker

Coaching Staff:

Manager Jim Baracia

Coach Steve Gerling

Coach Rich Jinks

Coach Chris Salsano

Coach Pete Dolan

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore Sports Network

Baseball – 2022 MLB Draft Profile: Trey Dombroski, Monmouth (Wall High School)

High School (Graduation Year): Wall (2019) 2022 Stats: 95 IP, 6-2, 3.13 ERA, 80 H, 14 BB, 120 K. HS Senior-Year Stats: 76 IP, 11-1, 0.37 ERA, 39 H, 5 BB, 126 K. Dombroski is a two-time Shore Sports Network Pitcher of the Year Award winner and a three-time All-Shore selection at Wall. The left-hander posted one of the best junior-senior-year combinations of anyone on the mound in the Shore Conference over the last quarter century, with Christian Brothers Academy alumnus Luca Dalatri the only pitcher that rivals what Dombroski did in posting a 0.45 ERA in 140 2/3 innings over those two seasons.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Former top Brearley wrestler dies at age 33

KENILWORTH, NJ — Jesse Boyden was one of the nicest, coolest, respectful and well-spoken athletes with whom I ever had the privilege of conversing. To hear of his death last week was a shock. One of the best athletes ever to come out of Union County and one of...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wide receiver announces medical retirement

The Rutgers wide receiver room has lost a contributor. Senior wideout Brandon Sanders, who spent the 2021 season with the Scarlet Knights and had another year of eligibility available, announced his medical retirement from football Thursday on Instagram. “After many talks with God, my family and support staff, I have...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brick, NJ
Sports
City
Brick, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $720K

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, July 14, drawing. The winning lottery ticket is worth $720,057. The winning numbers were: 11, 24, 28, 34 and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacob#The Brick Little League#Nj
105.7 The Hawk

Classic Cars, Barbeque, and a Day of Fun Coming to Brick, NJ

I'll be the first to admit that I know nothing about cars. But, just because you don't know much about cars doesn't mean you can't appreciate looking at classic cars!. When I first moved to Ocean County, I stumbled upon a really cool classic car show in downtown Toms River that occurs the second Wednesday of each month June through September.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Summer in the Street Festival is this Saturday in Beautiful Downtown Toms River, NJ

Shawn Michaels and 92.7 WOBM On Location This Saturday!. Join The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District for their annual “Summer in the Street Festival”. The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District's "goals are to preserve its cultural, historic, tourist and civic interests while accessing public and private resources to improve business profitability and property values. Downtown Toms River is managed by the Toms River Business Development Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation whose members are elected by the commercial property owners and business owners of the district."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. casino unveils new sportsbook and bar experience

Ocean Casino Resort of Atlantic City recently opened a sports entertainment venue in its casino. The Gallery Bar, Book & Games officially opened July 1, encompassing 12,000 square feet of space inside the Jersey Shore hotel and casino. The Gallery features a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge with seating and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: IS THIS YOUR DOG?

This dog was found on Princeton Dr around 2:30pm. If you are the owner or know the owner please contact Howell Twp Police Dept at 732-938-4111.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

$720K Jackpot Won In Monmouth County

KEYPORT – A shopper who bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket for the July 14 drawing has won $720,057, according to the NJ Lottery. The winning numbers were: 11, 24, 28, 34 and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winner had the five numbers. The ticket was purchased at Country Farms Food Store, 212 Broad Street, in Keyport. This store will receive a bonus check for $2,000 in exchange for selling the winning ticket.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy