Brick Senior League All Stars Win Championships

Photo courtesy Brick Little League

BRICK – Another win for the Brick Little League, as the Senior League All Stars have won the NJ Little League District 18 and Section 3 Tournament Championships.

After taking home this win, their run ended when they were defeated in the NJ Senior League State Championship Tournament on July 12.

Brick Little League Senior League All Stars Player Roster and Coaching Staff:

Players:

Vincent Baracia

Jordan Campion

Liam Dolan

Keegan Gerling

Jacob Harris

Matthew Jinks

Cameron Marr

Colin McGlynn

Nicholas Newcomb

Rowan Porbansky

Logan Salsano

Ian Walker

Coaching Staff:

Manager Jim Baracia

Coach Steve Gerling

Coach Rich Jinks

Coach Chris Salsano

Coach Pete Dolan