Brick Senior League All Stars Win Championships
BRICK – Another win for the Brick Little League, as the Senior League All Stars have won the NJ Little League District 18 and Section 3 Tournament Championships.
After taking home this win, their run ended when they were defeated in the NJ Senior League State Championship Tournament on July 12.
Brick Little League Senior League All Stars Player Roster and Coaching Staff:
Players:
Vincent Baracia
Jordan Campion
Liam Dolan
Keegan Gerling
Jacob Harris
Matthew Jinks
Cameron Marr
Colin McGlynn
Nicholas Newcomb
Rowan Porbansky
Logan Salsano
Ian Walker
Coaching Staff:
Manager Jim Baracia
Coach Steve Gerling
Coach Rich Jinks
Coach Chris Salsano
Coach Pete Dolan
