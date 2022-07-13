ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cerrito, CA

Oldest living Californian dies at Bay Area senior home

By David Welch Kcbs Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Bcc4_0geYlUYa00

SAN FRANCISCO (KNX) – The woman holding the title of the oldest living person in California died earlier this month.

The 114-year-old woman was a Berkeley resident before moving to a senior care home in El Cerrito.

Photo credit @KNXNews

Mila Mangold was born on November 14th, 1907. When she passed on July 2nd she had lived 114 years and 230 days. Mangold survived two pandemics and was the 7th oldest person in the world.

"She's one of the top one hundred oldest validated people of all time," said Robert Young, an expert on gerontology for Guinness World of Records . "She was the second oldest person living in the United States at the time of her passing."

According to Young, the first advantage she had was that she was a woman.

"Over ninety percent of people that are 110 plus are female," he said. "So biologically speaking, XX tend to outlive XY."

Another advantage, according to Young was that from everything he could tell, she had a positive attitude, which almost everyone he's verified for Guinness has had.

"Part of longevity is your biological potential, and part of it is your environment, and your approach to life," he said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHYL V101.1

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
El Cerrito, CA
Government
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
El Cerrito, CA
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news for California

A rare triple-dip La Niña is looking increasingly likely for the Northern Hemisphere. The latest outlook by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, released Thursday, indicates there’s a 62% to 66% chance the current La Niña climate condition will persist through fall and early winter. If that happens,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californian#Senior Home#Senior Care#Guinness World Of Records#Xy#Knx News 97 1 Fm Twitter
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bar employee allegedly pushes girl caught tagging patio

SAN FRANCISCO - A video posted to Instagram shows a confrontation between a San Francisco bar employee and a patron. The employee was confronted after he allegedly pushed a girl who was tagging the Alembic bar patio Saturday afternoon. The video starts after the girl ran away from the scene. It shows a heated argument as the patron said he saw the owner shove a ‘small girl’ to the ground when she was caught spray-painting the patio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF nonprofit director recovering after beating outside Fillmore District community center

SAN FRANCISCO -- The director of a San Francisco non-profit is recovering from a violent assault Friday outside his organization's entrance.The attack happened late Friday morning at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center at Webster and McAllister in the city's Fillmore District.The victim -- James Spingola, executive director of the non-profit organization -- told officers he was beaten by two men who struck him multiple times with a wooden plank after he had asked them not to congregate at the center's front door.Police arrived to find one of the suspects detained by witnesses.On Saturday, Spingola was out of the hospital...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET 17

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Longevity
CBS San Francisco

Jewelry worth millions stolen from armored truck after Bay Area trade show

SAN MATEO (KPIX) -- A jewelry show that was supposed to travel from the Bay Area to Southern California was disrupted by a multimillion dollar heist along the way.A number of vendors say their entire life work is gone -- stolen from an armored truck. Those vendors claim the total loss in the heist is estimated to be as much as $150 million.One of the jewelers whose one-of-a-kind valuables were among the pricey jewels stolen from a Brinks truck in northern Los Angeles County, shared photos of his inventory with KPIX."My life. That's how I live. That's how I feed...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Oprah favorite, Model Bakery, plans its first Bay Area store outside Napa Valley

Napa’s Model Bakery, best known for its fluffy English muffins made famous by Oprah Winfrey, is heading to Walnut Creek. On Friday, Model Bakery announced on Instagram it has plans to debut its first Bay Area store outside Napa County. The forthcoming store is expected to open at 1315 N Main St. in the former space of shuttered La Fogata restaurant, as first shared by Walnut Creek Magazine.
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Fire at $15 million SF mansion with notorious past

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A firefighter was injured early Friday while fighting a blaze at a mansion in the exclusive Seacliff neighborhood of San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire, at 224 Sea Cliff Avenue, at China Beach in James D. Phelan Beach State Park, is now extinguished. It was reported […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

California’s State Fair returns Friday. Here is a complete guide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.  The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy. For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy