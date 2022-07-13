Oldest living Californian dies at Bay Area senior home

SAN FRANCISCO (KNX) – The woman holding the title of the oldest living person in California died earlier this month.

The 114-year-old woman was a Berkeley resident before moving to a senior care home in El Cerrito.

Photo credit @KNXNews

Mila Mangold was born on November 14th, 1907. When she passed on July 2nd she had lived 114 years and 230 days. Mangold survived two pandemics and was the 7th oldest person in the world.

"She's one of the top one hundred oldest validated people of all time," said Robert Young, an expert on gerontology for Guinness World of Records . "She was the second oldest person living in the United States at the time of her passing."

According to Young, the first advantage she had was that she was a woman.

"Over ninety percent of people that are 110 plus are female," he said. "So biologically speaking, XX tend to outlive XY."

Another advantage, according to Young was that from everything he could tell, she had a positive attitude, which almost everyone he's verified for Guinness has had.

"Part of longevity is your biological potential, and part of it is your environment, and your approach to life," he said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok