ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton, WI

Judge drops new charges against man convicted in 1983 killing

By The Associated Press
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILTON, Wis. (AP) - A Calumet County judge dismissed charges against John Andrews related to the disappearance of Starkie Swenson in 1983. John Andrews, of Chilton, was charged earlier...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan Police asking the public for help on a weapon discharge incident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan police department is investigating a weapon discharge on the 1800 block of North 11th St in the city of Sheboygan. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:06 A.M. Sunday morning and found several bullet casings; neighbors claimed they heard a number of gunshots.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 16, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road. Authorities told Action 2 News that the...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chilton, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Chilton, WI
Calumet County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Calumet County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday

TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old man is in custody after hitting a squad car in Waupaca County Friday. Sergeant Josh Krueger says the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called for an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in the Town of Scandinavia at 10:25 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say the invite went out to about 300 juveniles via Snapchat.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
94.3 Jack FM

Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle stolen in Neenah, 3 bikes left behind

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information relating to a stolen vehicle early on Saturday. Deputies say that a vehicle was stolen early in the morning on July 16 in Neenah. However, some unique evidence was left behind.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Serial Arsonist Sentenced

The man who started three fires around Brown County has been sentenced. James Ambrosius will spend 15 years in federal prison followed by three years of extended supervision. He was found guilty of starting fires in Green Bay, De Pere, and Hobart between 2018 and 2021, which landed him in federal court, but he was also charged in state court with starting eight other fires.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford couple charged with smuggling drugs into Washington County Jail | By Lt. Tim Kemps

July 14, 2022 – Forty-two-year-old Ryan Paxton and his 33-year-old girlfriend Stephanie Doll, both of the City of Hartford, are now both charged in Washington County Circuit Court on felony charges of smuggling illegal contraband into the Washington County Jail after a several-month-long investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to weapon threat near Paperfest grounds after road rage incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun. Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.
KIMBERLY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver threatened with gun during ‘road rage’ incident in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday evening, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a ‘road rage’ incident in which one driver threatened another with a gun. According to a release, the incident started around 8:30 p.m. on July 15 on WI-441 and County Road KK. Officers say that one driver was threatened and then followed into Kimberly near Sunset Park, and the Paperfest grounds.
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Powerboat driver accused of hit-and-run on Fox River appears in court

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man who is accused of operating a powerboat that crashed into a pleasure cruise paddleboat on the Fox River appeared in court Wednesday. Jason Lindemann, 52, was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office three days after the incident that occurred on July 9 and has been charged with more than 20 counts relating to his alleged involvement in the crash.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy