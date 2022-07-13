ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze man arrested, found with child pornography: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370lA5_0geYjJAF00
Gulf Breeze man arrested, found with child pornography

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze man was arrested after Santa Rosa County investigators said they found him sharing child pornography on his computer.

Gary Goeke, 68, was charged with 30 counts of possession of child sex abuse material and one count of promotion of the sexual performance of a child. Santa Rosa County deputies arrested Goeke after images of child pornography surfaced on the web.

The Pensacola Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad began tracking the images in May. Goeke was later taken into custody by Santa Rosa County deputies and members of the FBI and Homeland Security. Goeke is currently being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.

You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Child shot in the leg in Baldwin County according to sheriff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A four-year-old child was shot in the leg in what’s believed to be an accidental shooting in Baldwin County. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells News 5 that the four-year-old was shot by another child that found a weapon. The victim was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist hit, killed in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed. According to deputies, the man riding the bicycle was going east on Highway 98 near Crystal Beach Drive when he was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash took place just after midnight on Sunday, July 17.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered man: Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man,” who was last seen in the Pensacola area, according to a Facebook post. Donald Patrick Milligan, 47, was last seen on the 100 block of Marietta Avenue at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Scam alert, Gulf Shores Police warn of fake calls

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Always be wary of anyone you don’t know giving you a call out of the blue. That’s the message from Gulf Shores Police. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, the department received a number of complaints about callers posing as representatives of government agencies asking people to pay supposed outstanding fines or penalties.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gulf Breeze, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
WKRG News 5

Teen and boyfriend charged with assaulting parents: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend both face charges after Mobile Police say she stabbed her father and the boyfriend pointed a gun at him, according to a department news release. The 16-year-old was arrested for domestic violence assault and taken to the Strickland Youth Center. Benjamin Kelso, 19, was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Human remains found in Walton County belong to missing woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Friday. The remains found inside the state forest east of South County Highway 83 have now resulted in an arrest. The remains are from a woman who was reported missing in June, two weeks after she was involved in a hit-and-run according to the news release.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Gulf Coast#Sex Abuse#Fbi#Violent Crime#Santa Rosa Co#Sheriff S Office#Homeland Security
WKRG News 5

Employee shot at Bubble Lounge, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an employee was shot at Bubble Lounge off Old Shell Road. On Friday, July 15, officers were called to the lounge around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators believe a man tried to get inside the lounge and wasn’t allowed in, according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect flees traffic stop, crashes vehicle, runs from scene

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a possible gun thief crashed into a curb while fleeing from a traffic stop. Officers were called to Cody and Cottage Hill Roads Thursday, July 14, about two vehicles seen speeding along the roads. When an officer stopped one of the speeding cars, the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storage building catches fire in Mobile: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department were working to calm a fire inside a storage building on Dauphin Island Parkway Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to Parkway Storage Facility after receiving a call about smoke being seen at the facility. A metal saw was used by firefighters in an attempt to get into the storage units on fire. Firefighters cut into every unit to determine where the fire was coming from. They said an overhead drone to was instrumental in determining the heat source.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

32 rescues at Gulf Shores in June: Beach Fire Rescue

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Beach Rescue team rescued 32 people in the month of June. That’s according to numbers the GSRT released in a Facebook post. “Summer is in full swing here in Gulf Shores and our Beach Rescue team has been hard at work keeping our residents and guest safe while at the beach,” the post read.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Firefighters battling 2 structure fires in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is battling a fire that spread to two buildings at Hayward Avenue and Patricia Drive. Currently, the two streets are closed with Escambia County deputies blocking off Hayward Avenue completely. Six units responded to the fire, which started in an unoccupied building, according to Davis Wood, the public information officer for Escambia County Public Safety.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Push for Peace fights violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gun violence destroys lives and families. It’s one of the messages at the annual Push for Peace. When an event starts at 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning, dozens of people are working to get it together. “It’s early in the morning, the kids got out of their beds it’s something […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Flood waters wash over Lillian neighborhood, again

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — As rain fell and ditches filled Thursday, Caroline Mack thought the downpour was no big deal. She wasn’t the only person in Lillian concerned about the flooding, which seems only to have gotten worse as more development comes to the area. “I thought it...
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy