Gulf Breeze man arrested, found with child pornography: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

Gulf Breeze man arrested, found with child pornography

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze man was arrested after Santa Rosa County investigators said they found him sharing child pornography on his computer.

Gary Goeke, 68, was charged with 30 counts of possession of child sex abuse material and one count of promotion of the sexual performance of a child. Santa Rosa County deputies arrested Goeke after images of child pornography surfaced on the web.

The Pensacola Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad began tracking the images in May. Goeke was later taken into custody by Santa Rosa County deputies and members of the FBI and Homeland Security. Goeke is currently being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.

