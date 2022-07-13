ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Personnel note: Brian Horton named FMEA president

By Renzo Downey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe utility trade organization is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Brian Horton, president and general manager of the Kissimmee Utility Authority, has ascended to president of the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA). The utility trade organization elected a new slate of leaders Wednesday during its annual conference in Palm Beach...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

What property rights? Last holdout condo owners in Boca fight investor’s termination bid

Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a deed. And they have a copy of the covenants, which spells out their rights and responsibilities as unit owners.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.10.22

Emboldened by polling that shows him with a substantial advantage over fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Crist set his sights on the big dog. In his first TV ad of this election cycle, Crist ignored Fried and went straight for the jugular against Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Think about what’s at stake...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
PBC Commission candidate Michelle Oyola McGovern hits local airwaves

Ad buy worth $40K will be broadcast on cable and television stations in the West Palm Beach market as well as digitally on social media. Elected leaders from Congresswoman Lois Frankel to Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto pitch Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission in her first advertisement that’s hitting the airwaves soon.
Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
Ron DeSantis auctions boot scraps to select baseball card bidders

Baseball cards have been done before, but the footwear throw-in is new. Never let it be said the Ron DeSantis political operation lacks for creative fundraising gimmicks. The latest, rolled out just in time for the weekend, is a high-stakes auction in which winners could own “an authentic piece of Governor DeSantis’s boots that he wore while serving our country in the U.S. Navy.”
Four recent Florida medical office building deals

Florida is one of the most active states for medical real estate. Four Florida medical office building transactions in the last 30 days:. 1. The Citrus Tower medical office building in Clermont, Fla., was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Trust, an outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust. The property is 20,964 square feet.
Ron DeSantis kicks off first Moms for Liberty summit

It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics. It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics, kicked off by none other than Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Moms for Liberty “Joyful Warriors” National Summit had a welcome reception at...
Liberal group argues Gov. DeSantis’ policies lead to unqualified teachers

DeSantis' political ambitions are making the state's teacher shortage worse, group says. As Moms for Liberty opened its inaugural summit with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ breakfast address, progressives highlighted how his ambitions could be why their kids may not have a qualified teacher leading class next month. The newly formed...
Tampa Bay legislative candidates talk Jan. 6, election security

Tension arose between Newton and Rayner amid talks of bipartisanship. Tampa Bay legislative candidates felt the partisan tension among bipartisan talk Friday afternoon as they discussed the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Florida’s new election crimes office and the fate of Hillsborough County’s transportation sales tax. The candidates, who...
