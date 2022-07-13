Sharon Filliman

Jerry L. Goad, age 85, of Marion, formerly of Marengo and Knoxville, passed away July 14th, at his home. Funeral service with military honors conducted by the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, at Kloster Funeral Home, in Marengo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 20th, at Kloster Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be contributed to Camp Courageous, in Monticello. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
