Melcher-dallas, IA

Sharon Filliman

By Derek Cardwell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA graveside service for Sharon Filliman will be held...

Jerry L. Goad

Jerry L. Goad, age 85, of Marion, formerly of Marengo and Knoxville, passed away July 14th, at his home. Funeral service with military honors conducted by the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, at Kloster Funeral Home, in Marengo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 20th, at Kloster Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be contributed to Camp Courageous, in Monticello. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Carole Lynn Brandel

Services for Carole Lynn Brandel, 72, will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the First Assembly of God Church. Memorials may be given in her name to the Animal Rescue League. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Barbara Westberg

Funeral services for Barbara Westberg, 97, formerly of Knoxville will be held on July 25th at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Knoxville. Burial will be made in the Breckenridge Cemetery in Marion County. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Forest Lake Baptist Camp and Conference Center. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Family Atmosphere Big Proponent of Success for Pella Christian Softball

The age old cliche of a sports team being like a family was more than just a saying for the Pella Christian softball squad this season. Senior shortstop Natalie Harrill just wrapped up her final season playing for Head Coach and mom Karen Harrill. Additionally, the Eagles featured the Agre family with junior Emri and eighth grader Amaia playing left and center field and their dad Ryan serving as an assistant coach. The family connection didn’t just apply to those related by blood however. Amaia said that competing at the varsity level as an eighth grader was made easier by how welcoming the team was this season.
PELLA, IA
Melcher-dallas, IA
Dallas, IA
KRCO to Hold Annual Bus Ride Fundraiser

The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen Nichols spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. The night before the big 410 races we hold a pub crawl bus ride. We go to various locations around the town and this is a good way to show people different places in our community and show what makes Knoxville great and just have a fun time. Space is limited for this so register as soon as you can.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
Finarty Was Knoxville Statistical Leader In Softball

The Knoxville Softball Squad was led again at the plate this season by Ashlyn Finarty. She led the Panthers in hits with 47, home runs with eight, RBI with 34, with an average of 566 against only eight strikeouts. Charlie Willis and Brittany Bacorn had the most stolen bases with six each, Finarty was also one of the leaders in the circle with a 7-2 record this season while Ciara Heffron had the most strikeouts with 62 and the lowest ERA at 1.52. Knoxville finished 17-9 on the season.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Christian Softball Graduates Four Seniors

The Pella Christian softball team said farewell to four seniors when their season ended against Van Meter on July 8th, but not before they left their mark on the school. Seniors Natalie Harrill, Alexa Dunsbergen, and Trinity Vos began their high school softball careers for the Eagles as eighth graders and were joined by Sydney Nunnikhoven as freshman. In their time at Pella Christian, the four players combined to record 315 hits, 191 RBIs, and 133 runs. As juniors the four were key contributors to the Eagles first State Tournament softball team since 1990. Eagles Head Coach Karen Harrill said the impact these seniors had on the Pella Christian softball program is hard to measure.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Softball to Try and Topple Dallas Center-Grimes

The Indianola softball team has a large barrier looming in front of them at the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge, a team they have failed to overcome in three tries this season, Little Hawkeye Conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes. The Indians fell to the Mustangs 7-3 in their first matchup in early June, then had a late lead in each of the two games they dropped against DCG in a doubleheader over two weeks later, falling 6-5 and 8-6. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports just because they know the team well, won’t change their approach.
INDIANOLA, IA
Marion County Fair Race Night Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Union Street Players Continue with Alice in Wonderland

Union Street Players have returned to the stage this week with Alice in Wonderland, with the majority of shows remaining. Director Elise Pederson says the show taps into the imagination of audiences with the classic story and a large, diverse cast through the 24th at the Pella Community Center. Tickets are available online or at the door, with a variety of evening shows and matinees coming up these next few weeks.
PELLA, IA
Rain Does Not Stop Action At Knoxville Raceway

Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ICYF Bask to School Bash in August

The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Back to School Bash later this summer. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Streigle’s Efforts Appreciated And Will Be Missed Next Year

One loss that will hit the Knoxville Softball Program hard this summer is the loss and graduation of Jadyn Streigle. The Panther pitcher ended her career last Saturday in the regional semi-final with a loss to Fairfield. Streigle pitched in at least one game from her 8th grade season, where she got her first career win in a game against Moravia where she struck out eight batters. Coach Carla Smith says the loss of Streigle will hurt and hopes the younger pitchers on the squad see her work ethic and how she improved each year.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Softball Begins State Tournament Run Monday

The Indianola softball team returns to the state tournament in Fort Dodge after a two-year hiatus, qualifying in class 4A. The Indians will match up with Little Hawkeye Conference opponent Dallas Center-Grimes, who beat Indianola all three times in conference play this season. The Indians however go in with high spirits, and know that just because they qualified the work isn’t over. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports her team has some experience at Fort Dodge, and the leaders will need to pass that down to the younger players.
INDIANOLA, IA
Norwalk, Carlisle set for state softball showdown

The Norwalk and Carlisle softball teams met for a regular season game on July 5, but were rained out after two scoreless innings. The neighboring rivals will try again Monday in Fort Dodge with much more at stake. The fourth-ranked Warriors and fifth-ranked Wildcats will face off in Monday’s quarterfinal...
CARLISLE, IA
Thursdays in Pella Features Local Heroes

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella was “To The Rescue,” and highlighted local first responders, active military, and veterans. Rescue vehicle tours were held, as were demonstrations on the Tulip Toren from Pella Community Ambulance, the Pella Police Department, and local veterans groups, including American Legion Post 89 and VFW Post 5242. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella. Next week’s theme is Full STEAM Ahead, featuring activities related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
PELLA, IA
Busy State Week Ahead for High School Teams

A busy week remains now that the Iowa High School Baseball and Softball state tournaments overlap, and the airwaves of KNIA/KRLS Radio will be full of action starting Monday. The Pella baseball team opens the Class 3A tournament in the first quarterfinals game against #1 Assumption at the University of Iowa. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. Monday on 92.1 KRLS.
PELLA, IA
Your Life Matters to Hold 5K Run Walk

Your Life Matters will hold a 5K run/walk Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 am at Knoxville High School. Michaela Bigaouette with Your Life Matters spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the organization and its goals. “Your Life Matters is an organization started by myself and Scott Karr and a group of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Class 4A state softball field loaded with central Iowa squads

Perhaps more than ever, this year’s Class 4A State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge will have a definite central Iowa theme. Six of the eight teams in the 4A field are located within 35 miles of downtown Des Moines, including the top three teams from both the Little Hawkeye and Raccoon River conferences.
DES MOINES, IA
Knoxville Little League Advances to State Tournament

The Knoxville Little League Minor All-Stars won the District Four Championship and have advanced to the state tournament. Knoxville went a perfect 4-0 in the District Tournament, defeating New Sharon 18-7, Mahaska American 16-2, Grinnell 13-7, and Mahaska Midwest 14-13. The last time a Knoxville Little League team made the state tournament was the Major Boys All-Stars in 2014. The State Tournament will be held in Davenport and is from July 23-July 28 with the winner advancing to the Regionals. The team will be holding a fundraiser and is asking the public for help with the expenses to go to the state tournament.
KNOXVILLE, IA

