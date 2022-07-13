ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Jan Van Dyk

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Funeral services for Jan Van Dyk, age 71, of Pella...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Jerry L. Goad

Jerry L. Goad, age 85, of Marion, formerly of Marengo and Knoxville, passed away July 14th, at his home. Funeral service with military honors conducted by the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, at Kloster Funeral Home, in Marengo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 20th, at Kloster Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be contributed to Camp Courageous, in Monticello. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Barbara Westberg

Funeral services for Barbara Westberg, 97, formerly of Knoxville will be held on July 25th at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Knoxville. Burial will be made in the Breckenridge Cemetery in Marion County. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Forest Lake Baptist Camp and Conference Center. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

KRCO to Hold Annual Bus Ride Fundraiser

The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen Nichols spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. The night before the big 410 races we hold a pub crawl bus ride. We go to various locations around the town and this is a good way to show people different places in our community and show what makes Knoxville great and just have a fun time. Space is limited for this so register as soon as you can.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Features Local Heroes

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella was “To The Rescue,” and highlighted local first responders, active military, and veterans. Rescue vehicle tours were held, as were demonstrations on the Tulip Toren from Pella Community Ambulance, the Pella Police Department, and local veterans groups, including American Legion Post 89 and VFW Post 5242. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella. Next week’s theme is Full STEAM Ahead, featuring activities related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
PELLA, IA
Pella, IA
kniakrls.com

ICYF Bask to School Bash in August

The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Back to School Bash later this summer. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Broken Power Line

Knoxville Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street on Thursday afternoon in response to a powerline that was sparking. The power line broke in the middle over the building, causing a small fire that was out before firefighters arrived. Mid-American Energy arrived to fix the line. No injuries were reported. The Knoxville Fire Department was assisted by the Knoxville Police Department, and MidAmerican Energy.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Fair Race Night Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Red Rock Threshers Hosting 20th Annual Tractor Ride Today, Tomorrow

Almost 300 tractors will be traversing the roads of south central Iowa today and Saturday. The 20th Red Rock Threshers tractor ride starts at Pella Christian High School, heading on a southern route and circling back to Pella today, while Saturday’s ride will be a northern route and also circles back to the Tulip City. A total of 285 tractors will be on this 20th ride and split into four or five different groups.
PELLA, IA
#The Third Church
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Little League Advances to State Tournament

The Knoxville Little League Minor All-Stars won the District Four Championship and have advanced to the state tournament. Knoxville went a perfect 4-0 in the District Tournament, defeating New Sharon 18-7, Mahaska American 16-2, Grinnell 13-7, and Mahaska Midwest 14-13. The last time a Knoxville Little League team made the state tournament was the Major Boys All-Stars in 2014. The State Tournament will be held in Davenport and is from July 23-July 28 with the winner advancing to the Regionals. The team will be holding a fundraiser and is asking the public for help with the expenses to go to the state tournament.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Fair Events

The Marion County Fair begins today and there are plenty of things to do and see. Ashton Wells, Marion County Coordinator spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about several events in the Bingley Building. "A really fun event is the Grilled Cheese Challenge. This contest is different because not only do they...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Union Street Players Continue with Alice in Wonderland

Union Street Players have returned to the stage this week with Alice in Wonderland, with the majority of shows remaining. Director Elise Pederson says the show taps into the imagination of audiences with the classic story and a large, diverse cast through the 24th at the Pella Community Center. Tickets are available online or at the door, with a variety of evening shows and matinees coming up these next few weeks.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Highway 163 West Closed Saturday for Crash

The Iowa DOT reports Highway 163 westbound is closed until 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening northwest of Pella for a multiple vehicle crash. Several emergency crews are on scene and caution is advised. Those who need to travel from Pella to Monroe should use Highway G-28 to Highway 14 north.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central College Announces 2022 Top Scholarship Awardees

Central College is proud to announce this year's recipients of full-tuition Kuyper Scholarships, Rolscreen Foundation Scholarships and the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Peter H. Kuyper founded Rolscreen Company, known today as Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation and the shareholder family have...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Your Life Matters to Hold 5K Run Walk

Your Life Matters will hold a 5K run/walk Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 am at Knoxville High School. Michaela Bigaouette with Your Life Matters spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the organization and its goals. "Your Life Matters is an organization started by myself and Scott Karr and a group of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Rain Does Not Stop Action At Knoxville Raceway

Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Softball Graduates Four Seniors

The Pella Christian softball team said farewell to four seniors when their season ended against Van Meter on July 8th, but not before they left their mark on the school. Seniors Natalie Harrill, Alexa Dunsbergen, and Trinity Vos began their high school softball careers for the Eagles as eighth graders and were joined by Sydney Nunnikhoven as freshman. In their time at Pella Christian, the four players combined to record 315 hits, 191 RBIs, and 133 runs. As juniors the four were key contributors to the Eagles first State Tournament softball team since 1990. Eagles Head Coach Karen Harrill said the impact these seniors had on the Pella Christian softball program is hard to measure.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa State Patrol Identifies Those Involved in 163 Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has identified those involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 163 between Pella and Otley Saturday afternoon. Harold Jay Gorter, 72, of Otley, was killed when he was thrown from his tractor by the impact coming from a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41 year old Chad Thomas Birkenholtz, also of Otley.
OTLEY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Middle School Update

The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Busy State Week Ahead for High School Teams

A busy week remains now that the Iowa High School Baseball and Softball state tournaments overlap, and the airwaves of KNIA/KRLS Radio will be full of action starting Monday. The Pella baseball team opens the Class 3A tournament in the first quarterfinals game against #1 Assumption at the University of Iowa. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. Monday on 92.1 KRLS.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Family Atmosphere Big Proponent of Success for Pella Christian Softball

The age old cliche of a sports team being like a family was more than just a saying for the Pella Christian softball squad this season. Senior shortstop Natalie Harrill just wrapped up her final season playing for Head Coach and mom Karen Harrill. Additionally, the Eagles featured the Agre family with junior Emri and eighth grader Amaia playing left and center field and their dad Ryan serving as an assistant coach. The family connection didn’t just apply to those related by blood however. Amaia said that competing at the varsity level as an eighth grader was made easier by how welcoming the team was this season.
PELLA, IA

