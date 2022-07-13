ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus police arrest suspect for homicide by vehicle in Macon Road accident

By Mark Rice
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FvpA_0geYcAtp00

Officers from the Columbus Police Department have arrested a suspect in a fatal April 29 motor vehicle accident on Macon Road near its intersection with Jenkins Road.

Brent Smith, 42, was arrested without incident, CPD announced Wednesday, and charged with the following offenses:

  • Homicide by vehicle first degree (felony)
  • Driving under the influence (methamphetamine)
  • Reckless driving
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Following too closely

CPD didn’t release the identity of the deceased victim, but the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office lists the name as Diego Ramos, 64.

The website GeorgiaCriminalLawyer.com explains that first-degree vehicular homicide “generally indicates the person was also driving under the influence or committed one of the other serious driving offenses that support the felony.”

Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday at 9 a.m. in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Although an arrest has been made, CPD asks anyone with information related to this case to contact Corporal S. Harris at 706-641-5991 or SHarris@columbusga.org.

To anonymously provide information about any crime, call 706-653-3188.

Comments / 2

