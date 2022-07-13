ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Denies Amber Heard's Mistrial Request, Says 'No Evidence of Fraud or Wrongdoing' Among Jury

By Benjamin VanHoose
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Heard's request for a mistrial in Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife has been dismissed by the judge. Last week, Heard's legal team claimed that the actress, 36, is entitled to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information" that one of the jurors present for the entire...

Comments / 5

raye
2d ago

She waited to see the outcome first and when she didn’t get her way she thought this was her way out. She’s really up a creek now since the settlement isn’t covered under her insurance also. What a great end!

Reply
3
Richard Rhody Report
4d ago

Rightfully So! No bias was shown, the the juror acted in any way biased!

Reply
6
