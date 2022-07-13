ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thermion Stone Age review

By Trevor Curwen
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t mind splashing the cash, we’d definitely recommend taking a look at Thermion’s Stone Age – it may just take care of all your fuzz needs. Four distinct fuzz engines in one chassis. +. Footswitchable octave and clean blend. +. Practical EQ section....

