Thermion Stone Age review

They’ll be making fans Feel Good(, Inc.) in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, plus at Splendour In The Grass. It’s been 12 long, tiring years since the last time Australian concertgoers saw Gorillaz – the genre-bending, metaversal genius of Blur’s Damon Albarn – live in the “flesh”. A lot has happened since then: the “band” have released two studio albums – Humanz in 2017 and The Now Now a year later – and debuted their ultra-collaborative Song Machine project to thunderous acclaim. Their live show has evolved tremendously, too, with some of the most dazzling visuals and hit-studded setlists they’ve ever put together.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO