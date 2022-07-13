ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escaped cat named Rowdy turns herself in after roaming Boston airport for three weeks

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
 4 days ago
A family’s missing black cat named Rowdy was found three weeks after she escaped her cage after landing at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts, officials said. Screengrab via Boston Logan International Airport on Facebook

A black cat named Rowdy went on the run after landing at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts, and escaping from her cage in late June.

After three weeks of roaming throughout Logan International Airport, Rowdy’s journey came to an end as she turned herself in, officials said on Wednesday, July 13.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught,” Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan told WCVB5.

“She’s happy, healthy and will be reunited with her family later today,” the airport wrote in a July 13 Facebook post while sharing a photo of the green-eyed feline sitting on a table.

Rowdy’s family, an Army couple, flew from Frankfurt, Germany to Boston on June 24 to move back to the U.S. after being stationed overseas, according to a June 27 Facebook post from Patty Nolet Sahli, one of Rowdy’s owners.

When the couple went to get Rowdy after landing, they were told she escaped her kennel and chased after birds, according to Sahli.

In an update, Rowdy was seen running around Logan Airport in surveillance footage, Sahli wrote on June 29.

“Searching for Rowdy became a community effort, with everyone from construction workers to airline staff constantly on the lookout hoping for a positive outcome,” Mehigan told WCVB5. “Massport staff set up wildlife cameras around Terminal E in areas she had been seen as well as safe release animal traps.”

The airport transferred Rowdy to the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s care as she waited for her family to pick her up, the airport said in another July 13 Facebook post.

