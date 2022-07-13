ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

Mt. Vernon resident finds man trying to take TV out of house

By mseals
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Bond was set at $75,000 Wednesday in Jefferson County Court for a 44-year-old Mt. Vernon man accused of residential burglary. According to Mt. Vernon Assistant Police Chief Robert Brands, around...

Bonnie woman scheduled plea in stabbing case

EFFINGHAM COUNTY — A 38-year-old Bonnie woman is the last remaining defendant in an Effingham County Court case stemming from the stabbing of two Marion County women at a motel in Altamont. Kristina Anderson was the only person who ultimately was charged in connection with the double-stabbing of sisters...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Mt. Vernon PD investigating Tuesday night shooting that left 19-year-old severely wounded

MT. VERNON, IL — Mt. Vernon police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a 19-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to police, the shooting occurred outside during a gathering in the 2200 block of Logan Street Tuesday night. A police officer conducting a traffic stop in the area reportedly heard gunfire and informed dispatch they were responding to the scene where they found a man had been shot during a gathering and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was airlifted for treatment to a regional hospital.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Centralia man gets 20 years on federal gun charges

BENTON — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a 38-year-old Centralia man to 20 years in prison after the man had earlier pleaded guilty to two weapons charges. A federal grand jury indicted Merideth last August on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen firearms.
CENTRALIA, IL
Mt. Vernon man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds

MOUNT VERNON — Mt. Vernon police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a 19-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to police, the shooting occurred outside during a gathering in the 2200 block of Logan Street Tuesday night. A police officer conducting a traffic stop in the...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Mount Vernon, IL
Jefferson County, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Jefferson County, IL
Crossroads Clinic to Open in Benton with Orthopedic Services in July

BENTON/MT. VERNON, IL — Crossroads Community Hospital is excited to open Crossroads Clinic in Benton, IL, soon. This location will begin accepting orthopedic appointments on Monday, July 11, and will start seeing patients on Wednesday, July 20. Most insurances will be accepted. “Crossroads Clinic in Benton, IL is a...
BENTON, IL
CEDARHURST LAUNCHES A NEW HOLIDAY PROGRAM, THE LIGHTS

MT. VERNON, IL — Cedarhurst announced at its popular Thursday Night Live program on Thursday that it would be adding a new program to its extensive lineup. The Lights, a magical holiday exhibition for southern Illinois, will include 10 different light features along a 3/4-mile walking loop designed to highlight the distinct architecture of each building and the best of the Cedarhurst sculpture park and campus. The program will run for seven weekends from mid-November through Dec. 31. The goal is to bring new people to Mt. Vernon, creating a tourism season during the holidays and make Cedarhurst a destination for all of southern Illinois.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

