Mt. Vernon resident finds man trying to take TV out of house

MT. VERNON, IL — Cedarhurst announced at its popular Thursday Night Live program on Thursday that it would be adding a new program to its extensive lineup. The Lights, a magical holiday exhibition for southern Illinois, will include 10 different light features along a 3/4-mile walking loop designed to highlight the distinct architecture of each building and the best of the Cedarhurst sculpture park and campus. The program will run for seven weekends from mid-November through Dec. 31. The goal is to bring new people to Mt. Vernon, creating a tourism season during the holidays and make Cedarhurst a destination for all of southern Illinois.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO