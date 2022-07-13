ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsZ8l_0geYXQsa00

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut will turn his talents to ribs when he competes in Minnesota this summer.

The Great Midwest Rib Fest World Eating Championship will be at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at 2 p.m. on July 30, with the hot dog-eating legend Chestnut bulldozing ribs against some of the best eaters in the world.

Chestnut is fresh off his world record 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory on the Fourth of July, when he devoured 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. A spectacular feat that could only be bettered if he were eating Dome dogs.

He'll get 12 minutes to crush as many ribs as possible at Mystic Lake. Chestnut owns the world record for rib-eating, smashing an absurd 13.76 pounds in 12 minutes in 2013.

Known as "Jaws," Chestnut will have some stiff competition, including the No. 2-ranked eater in the world, Geoffrey Esper, who is the defending rib-eating champion after beating Chestnut in 2019 by 0.09 pounds.

Back in 2017 Chestnut set the taco-eating record at Mystic Lake by eating 126 tacos in eight minutes.

More info about Rib Fest can be found here.

Comments / 3

Related
103.9 The Doc

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping?

Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out The New Foods At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

It's one of the most anticipated days of the year-- the day the Minnesota State Fair announces all its new foods!. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is a staple of summer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and is looking forward to being back at full strength this year. It's set for August 25th through Labor Day, September 5th at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Northland FAN 106.5

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Did You Know This Is Minnesota’s Most Popular Soft Drink?

It's hard to beat an icy cold soda pop on a hot summer day. But some carbonated drinks are more popular than others depending on where you live. Here is what folks think. Eatthis.com put together a list of the number #1 Most Popular Drink In Every State using Google Trends to find out which one outdid the rest.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
1520 The Ticket

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Why July 18th Is Considered the ‘Perfect Day’ in Minnesota

I haven't been enjoying all the humidity but for the most part, I really enjoy the summer weather in Minnesota. The warmth from the sun feels so good, especially when we know what we have to deal with a majority of the year. So it makes sense that, based on weather data, Minnesota's 'perfect day' is coming up this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rib#Hot Dogs#Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MIX 108

Minnesota Cities According To The Faces Of Bill Murray

Don't get me wrong, I love Two Harbors. But whenever I'm in the city, I definitely see outfits like this one from 'Caddy Shack'. See the iconic "Cinderella Story" scene here. Ever heard the saying "when bland meets plain, you'll find Blaine". Check out a few clips from the movie 'Tootsie' here.
TWO HARBORS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota Gets a Taste of THC

Thanks to the recent passage of a Minnesota law, people ages 21 and over can now taste and sip their way through the world of THC—hemp-derived THC, that is. The law permits the sale and consumption of food and beverages with no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, and no more than 50 milligrams per package. Hemp is slightly different from marijuana, which is still illegal in Minnesota. Although both are part of the cannabis species, hemp contains very low amounts of THC compared with its highly psychoactive relative.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy