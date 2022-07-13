ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Tops reopening this Friday

By Sarah Minkewicz, Evan Anstey
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Buffalo, the Tops store that was the site of a mass shooting will reopen on Friday, July 15. That's roughly two months since 10 people at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket were fatally shot and three others injured.

The accused shooter is a suspected white supremacist . Every person killed was Black.

"Some say," said Leonard Lane, the president of the anti-violence organization Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., "They're not sure how they will feel when it reopens—if they want to even shop there. And some say they may not even shop at all."

Since the shooting, the store has remained closed as crews worked on redesigning and renovating it. "That's a long time for anyone to go without fresh fruits and fresh vegetables in the neighborhood but at the same time, the wounds are still fresh," Lane told News 4. "People are still grieving over their loved ones and over their families."

The day before the store's reopening, a moment of silence and prayer will take place there, exactly two months after the mass shooting. Tops President John Persons will be present, along with a number of elected officials and community representatives. The moment of silence and prayer will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo City Councilmember Ulysees Wingo, Sr. sat down with NEWS10's sister station in Buffalo to discuss the reopening:

See inside the renovated, reopened Tops on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two months after the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting, Tops on Jefferson Avenue reopened Friday, shortly before 8 a.m. Tops showed off its renovated store in a media tour Thursday ahead of its reopening Friday morning. The supermarket also announced a series of security upgrades and aesthetic changes made to the store, […]
Cyclists complete 400-mile tour in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of cyclists crossed the finish line at the Corning Preserve boat launch Sunday morning, completing the final leg of their 400-mile, 8-day tour across New York from Buffalo to Albany. The 24-year-old tradition has become a popular event with 750 cyclists participating this year,...
Man steals unattended fire truck while crew responds to EMS call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man who allegedly stole a fire truck while first responders were at a call in downtown Buffalo, New York, has been arraigned on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Bill Renaldo, the commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department, told...
Accused Tops shooter indicted on 27 federal counts

“Today, a grand jury has indicted Payton Gendron with hate crime and firearms offenses following the horrific attack on the Black community of Buffalo that killed 10 people and injured three others on May 14, 2022,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.
