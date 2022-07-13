ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Waukegan Township Board Meeting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll board meetings will be held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of...

CBS Chicago

Proviso H.S. District supt. gets demand letter to pay back bills he incurred at old job in Mississippi

FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban school superintendent may soon have to pay up for a big bill he racked up at his old job in Mississippi. On that bill of Proviso Township High School District 209 Supt. Dr. James Henderson's are a $4,000 party and a $12,000 credit charge. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, Henderson has had a rocky start at Proviso District 209 – and now is now being asked to pay back more than $90,000 to his old district. The Mississippi district says Henderson should not have spent the money in the first place. But...
Waukegan, IL
Waukegan, IL
Media Release: CAIR-Chicago Condemns Racist Lake Bluff Parade Display

(CHICAGO, IL 07/15/2022) - The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, (CAIR-Chicago), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the 2022 parade display entry by the Lake Bluff Lawn Mower Precision Drill Team. The drill team opened for Lake Bluff’s Independence Day parade, marching while allegedly dressed as stereotypical, oil-controlling Arabs. Displays reportedly included signs referencing greed, oil, and money.
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
Housing Trust Group breaks ground on its first affordable housing community in Illinois

Housing Trust Group has closed on financing and broken ground on Crescent Place, a new $18.2 million affordable housing community in Arlington Heights, roughly 25 minutes north of Downtown Chicago. Apartments at Crescent Place will be reserved for income-qualifying residents who earn at or below 30 and 60% of area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $524 to $1,258 per month. Eight of the 40 units at Crescent Place are reserved using Section 811 rental assistance for persons with disabilities to live independently in the community. The property is scheduled to deliver in Spring 2023.
New Pittsburgh Courier

FROM ADDICT TO ADVOCATE: Chicago woman defeats addiction with help from CTA and MAT treatment

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict, grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as Medication-assisted Treatment, or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Domestic dispute leads to shots in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL (July 16, 2022) — On July 16, 2022, at a gathering at Maicach Park, a domestic dispute arose among a man, his current girlfriend, and his former girlfriend. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering, but then returned, and the man fired shots. An...
ABC 7 Chicago

CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.
WGN News

2 charged with first-degree murder in Oak Park shooting

OAK PARK, Ill. — Two Chicago residents have been charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe at an Oak Park gas station. Kenneth Elliot, 21, and his 17-year-old sister, Adrianna Vanzant, were taken into custody Thursday. Police said Elliott and Vanzant were armed with handguns when they approached Logan-Bledsoe from behind and opened […]
WBBM News Radio

Things to do in the Chicago area: July 15-17

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Summer festival season continues in Chicago, and there are plenty to choose from this weekend. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has some highlights:. —Taste the traditions of Mexico and Central America during the Tacos and Tamales Festival. Hosted in Pilsen, the three-day food fest offers —...
There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL

