Lorain Councilman Tony Dimacchia embroiled in legal case over ‘Sons of Italy’ sign
By Michael Fitzpatrick
Morning Journal
4 days ago
Lorain City Councilman-at-Large Anthony J. (Tony) Dimacchia is alleged to have failed to return a historic Lorain sign to its rightful owner, according to a lawsuit filed in Lorain County Common Pleas Court. Scott C. Campana filed a “notice of replevin” against Dimacchia demanding a very old, large metal...
Neighbor Night is coming later this week to Lorain. Neighbor Night is designed “to nurture connections, build trust and inspire action,” according to a news release. “Whether you have an idea that you want to move forward or you simply want to stay connected with your neighbors in Lorain County, Neighbor Night is a great place to start,” the release stated.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones Jr. is justifiably proud of the manner in which the county charter has been implemented during its first dozen or so years in operation. As one who spent decades as a member of the board of trustees of The Citizens League of Greater Cleveland and, individually, as a resident of Cuyahoga County working for county reform and as the principal author of the county charter, I believe I have a good understanding of how the charter government is designed to operate.
In 2007, The Plain Dealer asked a group of professional and amateur historians to name the people or families most influential in shaping Cleveland into the city we know today. Those chosen as the 25 most important (26, actually, since there was a tie for 25th place) are listed in ranked order below; others with notable influence follow in an alphabetical list. This list, edited and prepared for publication by then-Plain Dealer editorial writer Joe Frolik, was originally published in The Plain Dealer on Jan. 28, 2007.
The long-awaited and much-needed repairs to the elevators in the Lorain County Administration building, 226 Middle Ave. in downtown Elyria, will begin next month. For months, visitors and workers in the building have been limited to the use of just one working elevator while the elevator in the attached garage also has been malfunctioning.
THRIVE! Southern Lorain County will celebrate its sixth anniversary Aug. 5 with a fun-filled “Birthday Bash” in Wellington, according to a news release. THRIVE! is one of several community collaboratives powered by United Way of Greater Lorain County. The group’s mission is to provide affordable opportunities for all...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s City Council president told FOX 8 that the FBI has sent a subpoena to the City of Cleveland for information on former councilman Basheer Jones. The FBI grand jury subpoena was sent to the City of Cleveland regarding agencies, organizations and individuals who are...
Jungle Terry paid a visit July 13 to the Avon Lake Public Library where he entertained a group of youngsters. Terry Sullivan, who is better known as Jungle Terry, is a well known face around northern Ohio, New York and a few other neighboring states with his many animal shows.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year instead of reelection, is under attack by the FBI and the mainstream media, a reminder of how Black elected officials are subjected to a double standard. And it appears that the only...
A woman whose body was found in a storage unit in late May — and is estimated to have been dead since 2012 — potentially had absentee ballots cast under her name in the 2018 and 2020 primary and general elections, according to records obtained by News 5 from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A tentative agreement that will give Cleveland‘s 1,400 police officers a wage increase has been reached. The Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association reached the tentative agreement with the city this week. The members will meet soon to vote on it. If ratified, it will be in effect through March 31, 2025.
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An FBI grand jury subpoena sent to Cleveland City Hall shows investigators are looking at former Councilman Basheer Jones’ dealings with nonprofit groups and others who are closely tied to the one-term councilman. The subpoena, dated May 5, shows investigators sought information connected to a community...
Fall will be here before you know it (sorry) and that means Halloween candy, costumes and spooky decorations will soon be hitting store shelves (some are already). For one local non-profit, Halloween and all things spooky is a year-round endeavor. The Cleveland Haunt Club is a non-profit organization based in...
The FireFish Festival is back this year with a new location and with a twist, according to a news release. This year’s much anticipated event takes place from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sept.17. Shifting from the downtown Broadway streetscape to the undeveloped former “pellet terminal” area north of...
The plan to redevelop the former St. Joseph hospital site took another step forward July 14 with a video conference involving Lorain city officials and the environmental consultant hired to find out just what might be in the rubble. Located at West 21st and Broadway, the site has looked like...
MEDINA, Ohio – If you think Mexican food is just a few different tacos, some chips and salsa and a couple of other items, you’d be wrong and in for a treat with Monarca Cantina’s menu. Owner Juan Bravo and chef Victor Conrique opened the upscale Mexican...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five Northeast Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — have worsened from green to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map released Thursday night. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties are designated...
Downtown Vermilion has always been about color and creativity thanks to the Vermilion Arts Guild and Mainstreet Vermilion. And the annual Chalk It Up! Celebration brings just that to its streets. Created seven years ago by the Vermilion Arts Guild, Chalk It Up! Is a celebration of art and summertime...
CLEVELAND -- Many years ago, I found myself questioning how someone I thought I knew very well, my husband, seemingly overnight, had adopted an unorthodox way of dealing with what to him was an unsurmountable challenge. While agonizing about how to write his dissertation for a Ph.D. program in literature, he was introduced to a group of people who invited him into their fold, who made him feel validated and understood, and who gradually convinced him that only by associating with them would he reach his goal. He gradually closed himself off to other possible methods to reach clarity about his dissertation topic. Ironically, he was writing about the Art of Deception in the writings of Edgar Allen Poe, Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne, without recognizing that he himself was falling prey to the deception by the group. It would take two long, agonizing years of losing his sense of reality, becoming distrustful of outsiders of the group, donating our money to the group, and getting further involved, before I was able to get him out. The key was to recognize and identify what was happening, and to find the professionals to do the job of reeling him back, while showing him empathy and compassion.
