Temporary Road Closure on Hammonds Ferry between Magruder Landing and McKinnes Branch
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Roads & Bridges announced a temporary closure of the section of roadway on Hammonds Ferry between Magruder Landing and McKinnes Branch due to paving.
To access residents on the north side of the closure, please use the Hammonds Ferry entrance that is located between Blue Heron Ln and Bradberry Creek.
