Latest numbers, July 13th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Not much change in Broome County’s COVID-19 numbers since yesterday.

148 cases have have been reported over the past 5 days with 40 of them new.

21 people are curently in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 531.

