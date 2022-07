Microsoft has this week announced the rollout of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158 to the Dev Channel. Bringing with it a wealth of new tweaks, features and fixes including Notification badging for Widgets. Microsoft has made an ISOs build available to download at the official website by the link below. Microsoft is also introducing notification badging with Widgets starting with this build and “in addition to some general changes and improvements, this build includes a good set of fixes too” says Microsoft.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO