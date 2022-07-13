ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks QB Geno Smith practicing deep throws with WR D.K. Metcalf

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
The most important connection on the Seahawks this season may be the chemistry between star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and projected starting quarterback Geno Smith.

Recently Metcalf shared a few Instagram stories of the two working out together. In this video, Smith appears to be throwing to Metcalf on some vertical routes.

It will be hard for Smith or Drew Lock to live up to the high standard that Russell Wilson set for Seattle these last 10 years. However, last season Metcalf and Smith shared a pretty solid connection. Metcalf posted solid numbers in all three of Geno’s 2021 starts, totaling 14 catches, 197 yards and three touchdowns. They also had a good rhythm going in the fourth quarter against the Rams after Wilson was originally injured.

If these two re-establish a strong rapport on the field and Rashaad Penny picks up where he left off Seattle’s offense will surprise a lot of people.

