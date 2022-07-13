ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avión Reserve Cristalino Listening Experience Kit Offers Immersive Audio With Your Spirits

By Robert Longfellow
S pirits and the rich tones of vinyl records is a most natural union. The Avión Listening Experience is keenly aware of this as it melds top-flight audio and premium Tequila Avión .

The Avión Listening Experience recently debuted in Brooklyn, with NBA player and influencer Iman Shumpert serving as the host. Also on hand was NYC audio icon Danny Keith Taylor and Tequila Avión’s Carlos Andrés Ramirez to usher those in attendance into the world of quality tequila and a ridiculous sound system. Those speakers you see Shump standing in front of cost more than a Bentley, and if you got the bank account, they’re worth every penny.

“Music has always been a safe haven for me to be my most unapologetic self and with that being said, the Avión Listening Experience is one I resonate with and is one that highlights the craft and clarity of the brand’s premium tequila while adding to bliss,” said Shumpert in a statement. “As Co-Curator of the Avión Listening Experience, I had the pleasure of working closely with the brand to create a one-of-a-kind audio journey that truly marries the quality of Avión Reserva Cristalino tequila.”

Consumers who weren’t able to attend can recreate the experience at home with the new Avión reserve Cristalino Listening Experience. Available exclusively on ReserveBar.com , the kit includes an ALT-500 modern turntable, a pressed vinyl with the “curated sonic journey,” a bottle of Avión Reserva Cristalino, rocks glasses and custom ice molds. The vinyl features an audio trip that traces the tequila-making process in Mexico—from the processing of the agave piña, to the distilling until the final product in your glass.

For now, check out the playlist below.

