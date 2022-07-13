Complete Line-Up for AAA Verano De Escandalo Revealed

On this week’s episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt discussed the career of Shane Helms, a current Producer for WWE. Here are the highlights:. “I mean, first and foremost, if you have been a wrestler, and you have learned from the bottom up, that’s your first tool that helps you so much because that means you’ve worked at every level. You’ve worked as an extra, you’ve worked as enhancement talent, you’ve worked in the middle of the card, you’ve worked on the top of the card. That is very important as a producer when you’re putting matches together, because the first match on the show is definitely going to be different than the main event is. I think that gives you a much better mindset and how to look at each one of these matches differently. You definitely want the card to build throughout the show, much like a match builds throughout the match. So I think working in all those different spots, I think that really helped Shane’s versatility out as a producer.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO