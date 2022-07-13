ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Complete Line-Up for AAA Verano De Escandalo Revealed

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complete lineup for Mexico’s Verano de Escandalo event has been released by the Lucha Libre AAA promotion. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, and Taya Valkyrie will compete against...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Big Update on Bayley’s Return to WWE

It looks like Bayley’s WWE return is getting closer. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley underwent surgery in July 2021 to repair an ACL she had torn while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. She was expected to be put on hold for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year. It was reported in early April that WWE management hoped to bring her back for a storyline following WrestleMania 38. Bayley has been spending the last few weeks at the WWE Performance Center. While her return date has not yet been announced, it has been anticipated for some time.
WWE
PWMania

Bill Goldberg Addresses Rumor That He Changed the Finish of Match With Bray Wyatt

Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about his win over Bray Wyatt at the 2020 Super Showdown PPV event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg denied a rumor that he had the finish changed. Here are the highlights:
WWE
PWMania

WWE Tag Team Reportedly Getting New Ring Names Moving Forward

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the Grizzled Young Veterans will soon have new ring names. James Drake will now go by the name Jagger Reid, while Zack Gibson will start going by the ring name Rip Fowler. Since being dropped from NXT 2.0 on April 19th, the former NXT...
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Sasha Banks and Bayley Attend Concert Together

This past weekend, the band State Champs played a show in Orlando, Florida. Following the performance, the band posted a picture of themselves with Bayley and Sasha Banks on Twitter. In May, Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW episode. There were conflicting reports that Banks had been released...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Star Debuts New Entrance Music

WWE has changed Raquel Rodriguez’s presentation once more, indicating that they firmly believe she has the ability to be a top star. During the pre-WWE SmackDown dark segment, Rodriguez debuted a new theme song. You can watch and listen to her new theme song from SmackDown’s dark segment below.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s RAW Promo and WWE Going to TV-14

Officials at USA Network reportedly made the decision to censor a Brock Lesnar line that was presumably cleared before the event began. In the opening moments of this week’s RAW, Brock Lesnar promised to give Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a “country shit-kicking” at SummerSlam. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, USA received the RAW script prior to the broadcast and were “accepting” of Lesnar using the word “shit-kicking” in his promo, which aired after 8pm ET.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Appears to Be Done With the Company

Another AEW star might be leaving the company soon; at least, that’s how recent social media activity makes it appear. AEW references and Fuego Del Sol’s Twitter avatar were both deleted. His bio directs promoters to email BookFuegoDS@gmail.com for bookings and he has also deleted his tweets. In...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Triple H’s WWE Status, Plans for Lacey Evans, Io Shirai’s Future

Here are some recent WWE news items, courtesy of Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. – According to rumors, Triple H hasn’t been working closely with the NXT brand and hasn’t been present at the television tapings. It is thought that when Triple H recently announced that “he’s back” after his break, he meant that he was going back to his office job.
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler: Former WWE Talents Work AEW Dark Tapings (Photos)

Two former WWE NXT stars wrestled at Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Cole Karter worked Saturday’s tapings. Karter formerly competed as Tony D’Angelo’s henchmen Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in NXT. According to reports, Karter was fired by WWE for breaking a “regulation.”...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Title Match and Segment Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, WWE has revealed a new match and a new segment. Prior to their WWE SummerSlam match, Logan Paul will address The Miz on Monday’s episode of RAW, as was previously announced. A new episode of MizTV featuring the Miz and Paul has been confirmed by WWE for this coming Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

Road Dogg Heading to AEW Soon?

Billy Gunn discussed the possibility of “Road Dogg” Brian James, his former tag team partner and WWE producer, joining with AEW during a virtual chat with K&S WrestleFest. “We’re trying to get him here. He’s got other things going on, his podcast that I have to hear about every single day.”
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Reveals Two Other Wrestlers Who Were Considered for WWE’s Team Xtreme

On this week’s episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt discussed the career of Shane Helms, a current Producer for WWE. Here are the highlights:. “I mean, first and foremost, if you have been a wrestler, and you have learned from the bottom up, that’s your first tool that helps you so much because that means you’ve worked at every level. You’ve worked as an extra, you’ve worked as enhancement talent, you’ve worked in the middle of the card, you’ve worked on the top of the card. That is very important as a producer when you’re putting matches together, because the first match on the show is definitely going to be different than the main event is. I think that gives you a much better mindset and how to look at each one of these matches differently. You definitely want the card to build throughout the show, much like a match builds throughout the match. So I think working in all those different spots, I think that really helped Shane’s versatility out as a producer.”
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (7/18/22)

WWE will hold RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida this Monday night. According to WrestleTix, 7,268 tickets have reportedly already been issued, leaving 1,095 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 8,363. This is reportedly already an above-average (6,804) number for RAW and could approach San Antonio...
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the following matches for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round. Dark...
WWE
PWMania

New Match Revealed for WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam Update

It has been confirmed that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Angelo Dawkins will face off on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match was announced by WWE this afternoon, adding that The Usos would be battling for momentum as they get ready to defend against The Street Profits at SummerSlam.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Confirmed for C2E2, Former WCW Star Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Sasha Banks will be making an appearance at the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Illinois, next month, as PWMania.com previously reported. The AEW World Champion CM Punk and Danhausen will be present at the same event to sign autographs and pose for pictures at the ProWrestlingTees booth, it has now been revealed. The signings will occur from August 6 through 8.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022. The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) No Signal In The Hills 2 event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles:. – Gringo Loco defeated Rocky...
WWE
PWMania

Rey Mysterio’s 20th Anniversary Celebration and More Set for WWE RAW at MSG

Veteran WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20-year WWE debut at Madison Square Garden. Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration will take place on July 25 during RAW, which serves as the go-home show before WWE SummerSlam. In the latest video teaser, which is shown below, Rey invites fans to...
WWE
PWMania

Michael Elgin Recently Arrested in Japan

On July 10th, Pro Wrestling Noah star Michael Elgin (actual name Aaron Frobel) was initially supposed to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH. At the time, NOAH made the following announcement that he will miss the match:. “[7.10 Shizuoka – Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card] Michael Elgin,...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

GCW Returning To Los Angeles In September

GCW has announced its return to Los Angeles. During Friday’s GCW No Signal in the Hills 2 event at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, the promotion announced they would return to Los Angeles on September 23. GCW has held the “Maniac” and “Paranoid” events in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

