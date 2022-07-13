ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in work-related accident near Elkton

By By Carl Hamilton
 4 days ago

ELKTON — A Cecil County man was killed on Wednesday morning when the bucket on a skid loader dropped on his head while he was making repairs to the piece of equipment near Elkton, according to the Maryland State Police.

