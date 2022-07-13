Man killed in work-related accident near Elkton

One person was killed and another injured Friday in a traffic accident on Route 222 in Manheim Township, near Hunsicker Rpad. Township police said a 33-year-old woman from Millersville was driving south on Route 222 at 6:10 p.m. when her vehicle struck a passenger car with one male occupant. Police said an off-duty paramedic was on the scene when police arrived and was already attempting life-saving measures on the female, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO