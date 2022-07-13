Man killed in work-related accident near Elkton

Related
ATV driver critically injured after crash in Claymont, Delaware
CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a man was seriously injured after falling off an ATV. Authorities believe the victim, who is about 30 years old, may have tried to swerve to avoid a crash at Philadelphia Pike and Penn Avenue in Claymont around 7 p.m. Saturday. He...
PennLive.com
Woman killed in Lancaster County crash
One person was killed and another injured Friday in a traffic accident on Route 222 in Manheim Township, near Hunsicker Rpad. Township police said a 33-year-old woman from Millersville was driving south on Route 222 at 6:10 p.m. when her vehicle struck a passenger car with one male occupant. Police said an off-duty paramedic was on the scene when police arrived and was already attempting life-saving measures on the female, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Killed After Head Crushed By Skid Loader In Cecil County: Reports
A worker was killed on Wednesday, July 13, when a skid loader dropped on his head while he was repairing a piece of equipment, according to reports. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials reported a major trauma on the 300 block of Marley Road in Elkton, where a man’s head was crushed in Cecil County.
WDEL 1150AM
Florida man dead, 4 injured following I-295 crash Friday afternoon
A Florida man is dead after a crash on I-295 southbound just before Route 13 near New Castle Friday afternoon. Delaware River and Bay Authority officials said a 24-year-old Floridian drove his car into the back of a vehicle that had slowed due to a backup approaching I-95 just before 1 p.m. on July 15, 2022.
Family escapes house fire in Glenolden, Delaware County
GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family is safe after a fire erupted at their home on Saturday morning in Glenolden, Delaware County. The flames ignited just before 6 a.m. on the 400 block of Custer Avenue. Officials say the fire started on the porch and then quickly spread throughout the...
WMDT.com
Arrest made after body found in Saint Jones River
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have made an arrest in connection to the discovery of a body in the Saint Jones River earlier this month. On July 2nd, a group of kayakers located a body on the shoreline of the river and reported the discovery to police. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Jorge Valladares, and information was obtained that his death was possibly the result of a motor vehicle crash.
Man Flees Police, Arrested With Loaded Gun and Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 6 at approximately 7:57 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the unit block of 6th Avenue when they observed 18-year-old Savion Posey, who had an outstanding warrant. Posey fled on foot when police attempted to make contact with him. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 11 bags of heroin, and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Facing Vehicular Homicide After Body Found In Saint Jones River 10 Days After Accident
The Dover Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body, later identified as Jorge Valladares (30), in the Saint Jones River on July 2nd, 2022, according to Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said during the investigation, information was obtained that Valladares’ death was possibly the...
Faulty device blamed in Harford County fire
STREET, Md. — If not for their barking dogs, a family of four may have died in their burning home on Tucker Road in Harford County in the wee hours of Thursday morning. They managed to get out, and investigators soon learned a power outage had set the stage for the near disaster.
foxbaltimore.com
1 person injured in fire at Cecil County homeless encampment
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire at a homeless encampment in Cecil County, early on Thursday morning. The fire occurred around 4:14AM near Booth Street. Officials say a male occupant was transported to ChristianaCare Union Hospital for unspecified injuries. The...
Family of four wakes up to garage on fire in Harford County
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A family of four was displaced in Harford County after they woke up and found their garage on fire. After they heard their two dogs barking, they found a fire in the garage. The family lost power due to Tuesday's storms and used a generator...
abc27.com
Second person dies from Adams County crash
(WHTM) – The driver in a fatal Adams County crash on June 30 has died at Wellspan York Hospital. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kunjihapatham Chockkalingam was the driver in a single-vehicle crash heading northbound on Route 15 just before 2 p.m. The coroner’s office says he took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp when his car left the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and overturned after hitting an embankment.
One Hospitalized When Tent Fire Breaks Out In Elkton Homeless Encampment
One person was hospitalized when a fire broke out in a homeless encampment in Maryland, authorities announced. In Cecil County, first responders were dispatched to the 400 block of Booth Street in Elkton shortly before 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, where there was a reported fire in a tent within the encampment.
WGAL
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down part of Interstate 81
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down part of Interstate 81. Schuylkill County dispatch confirms that one person was killed. The southbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 100, Route 443, Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72, Lebanon. The crash happened...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Newport Gap Pike
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Tuesday night on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41) in Wilmington area. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Newport Gap Pike (Route...
Worker Crushed To Death While Repairing Skid Loader Was Popular Cecil County Dad
A Maryland worker who died when his head was crushed by a skid loader he was repairing is being remembered as a loving dad and husband. The machine was tilted backward and dislodged a metal block supporting it when it fell on Kevin Cline, 38, around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Marley Road in Elkton, officials previously said.
Ulta Theft Suspects and Vehicle Photos Released: Police Investigating
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Ulta store located at 131 E. Swedesford Road in Exton, Pennsylvania on July 14, 2022, at 7:00 PM. Police have released photos of the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone with information about this crime...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on July 11, 2022 in the New Castle area as a, 16-year-old girl, of New Castle, Beverly Weaver, 69, of Sun City, Florida; and Dennis Smith, 36, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware...
Daily Local News
Alert Chester County gas station attendant helps in arrest of two people on drug charges
OXFORD — A gas station attendant who noticed strange behavior from a customer was responsible for the arrest of two people on drug charges. On July 14, at 12:36 p.m., the Oxford Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Third Street for a suspicious condition. The gas station owner, called 911 to report strange behavior from the suspects while at the service station and provided the suspect’s license plate to the police dispatcher.
Pedestrian Struck, Coatesville Police Investigating Hit and Run
COATESVILLE PA — The Coatesville Police say they responded to South 1st Avenue on June 29, 2022, at approximately 8:37 PM, for a report of a man lying in the street and yelling. The responding officer determined the male victim had been struck by a vehicle that drove up...
Cecil Whig
