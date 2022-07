You can walk through an enchanted forest lit up with sparkling lights after dusk. Sounds of nature come alive around you as you explore this magical trail at night. Parc Omega's "Omega By Night" walk in Montebello, Quebec is back and it's an interactive experience of light and sound. You can visit the park any Saturday evening until October 8 for this nighttime adventure.

