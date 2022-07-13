ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Fully renovated Tops supermarket in Buffalo to reopen after moment of prayer for mass shooting victims

By Kayla Green, Evan Anstey, Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Minkewicz
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtkwZ_0geYBrad00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – The Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, New York, will be reopening this Friday, just over two months since 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at the store.

On May 14, 10 people at the supermarket were fatally shot and three others were injured by a gunman who reportedly traveled “hours” to carry out the attack, officials said. Every victim who died was Black; the accused shooter is a suspected white supremacist .

“This was pure evil,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said shortly after the shooting. “A straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

Suspects in 3 mass shootings across United States have similarities, professor suggests

Since the shooting, the store has remained closed as crews have been working to redesign and renovate the space.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, while previewing the work in late June, had said he hoped the redesign will help the community feel more safe about returning to the market.

“The store looks completely different inside, it does not look like the same store,” Brown said at the time.

Still, some in the community say they’re unsure about going back.

“Some say … they’re not sure how they will feel when it reopens, if they want to even shop there. And some say they may not even shop at all,” said Leonard Lane, president of the anti-violence organization Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

“That’s a long time for anyone to go without fresh fruits and fresh vegetables in the neighborhood, but at the same time, the wounds are still fresh,” Lane told WIVB. “People are still grieving over their loved ones and over their families.”

The day prior to the store’s reopening on July 14 — exactly two months after the mass shooting — a number of elected officials and community representatives are planning to hold a moment of silence and prayer at the store. Tops President John Persons will also be present during the observance, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

When the building reopens on July 15, shoppers will notice an entirely new layout, new products and even more organic options.

Buffalo mass-shooting victims: What we know about those who died

There will also be substantial security improvements, according to Brown.

“Everyone is not gonna feel comfortable coming back to the store and we certainly understand that, but thousands of people in the community rely on that shopping option and I give Tops tremendous credit for listening to the community,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot near E. North Street and Lemon Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was shot near the intersection of E. North Street and Lemon Street on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m., where the man was reportedly found with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and has been listed as stable.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Man stabbed near Broadway and Ellicott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reported a male victim was stabbed Friday night in the vicinity of Broadway and Ellicott Street. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and the victim was taken to ECMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call or text...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

10 Cars Stolen From West-Herr

(WBEN Buffalo, NY) Ten vehicles were reported stolen Friday night from the West-Herr Toyota dealership in Orchard Park. Five were recovered early Saturday morning in nearby locations. West-Herr says the cars already recovered show no damage. It you have any information on this please call the Orchard Park Police.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Tops Supermarket#Renovate#Buffalo F A T H E R S
2 On Your Side

Without a liquor license, Allentown restaurant Bidwell Buffalo closes its doors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Allentown restaurant has decided to close its doors. Bidwell Buffalo on Saturday afternoon announced its liquor license was blocked. Without it, owners Matt and Courtney said, in part, "We've sadly decided that it's not in the best interest of our business or our customers for us to continue operating, since we're not able to provide the dining experience that we aspire to."
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clarence woman missing since March found living outside NYS

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence woman who was missing since March has been found, and authorities say she was living out of state. Lindsey Wozniak, 31, was believed to have last been seen in Buffalo, but it’s not clear where she was found. The Sheriff’s Office says her family has been notified that she was found.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Rt. 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man has died after a motorcycle crash on Rt. 33 westbound, on Saturday. Police said that the crash happened near the Best Street exit just after 5:30 p.m. as the motorcycle hit a guard rail. The operator was transported to ECMC with injuries that “appear serious in nature.” […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

woman from Cheektowaga arrested on felony drug charges

On July 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Alden arrested Chavonne M. ST Louis, 43 of Cheektowaga, NY for criminal possession of a Narco drug with intent to sell and introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and two counts of introducing contraband into a prison. On July 9,2022 Troopers had...
ALDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Buffalo teen who had gone missing has been located

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police had issued an alert for a missing teenager in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood. However, 16-year-old Dinell Jackson-Downey has been located, according to New York State on Friday afternoon. Dinell had been last seen early Friday morning, around 12:15 a.m. on Deshler Street, near the intersection...
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy