ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

La Plata man facing additional child sexual abuse charges, 21 total

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Mo. – Additional charges are filed against a La Plata man already accused of five child sexual abuse crimes....

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Remains found in Adair County identified

ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Sheriff's office identified the man whose remains were found near Youngstown Trail Sunday. DNA testing has confirmed the remains were those of Stephen G. Munn. As the investigation is on going, the sheriff's office says the person of interest, Jesse Darrell Rongey, 38, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
KMZU

New Bridge on Missouri Route 11 in Adair County Opens

HANNIBAL, MO – The new South Fork South Fabius River on Missouri Route 11 in Adair County, approximately 12 miles east of Kirksville, is now open after closing for replacement in April. This is the seventh bridge completed as part of the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program, a design-build contract that will replace 31 poor condition bridges across northern Missouri. “The contractor is making great progress with many of the bridge projects being completed ahead of schedule, like this one, almost a month earlier than originally projected,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander. Lehman-Wilson was named the contractor for the program.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Browning Homecoming's 150th Sesquicentennial gearing up for a weekend of family fun

BROWNING, Mo. – The Browning Homecoming returns for its 150th Sesquicentennial for a weekend of family friendly activities and entertainment anyone can enjoy. We recently sat with Sherry Hoerrmann, member of the Browning Homecoming Committee, to speak about the 150th annual celebration and what attendees should expect when they come out and join the fun.
BROWNING, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy