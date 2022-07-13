La Plata man facing additional child sexual abuse charges, 21 total

HANNIBAL, MO – The new South Fork South Fabius River on Missouri Route 11 in Adair County, approximately 12 miles east of Kirksville, is now open after closing for replacement in April. This is the seventh bridge completed as part of the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program, a design-build contract that will replace 31 poor condition bridges across northern Missouri. “The contractor is making great progress with many of the bridge projects being completed ahead of schedule, like this one, almost a month earlier than originally projected,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander. Lehman-Wilson was named the contractor for the program.

ADAIR COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO