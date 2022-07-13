ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Netherlands edges past Portugal for 1st win of Euro 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gHGw_0geY2EJi00
1 of 7

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Daniëlle van der Donk scored the winning goal as defending champion the Netherlands got its first win at the European Championship with a team reduced by illness and injury, beating Portugal 3-2 on Wednesday.

Coming off an opening draw with Sweden, the Netherlands was without Vivianne Miedema after the star forward tested positive for the coronavirus. Three other players are either in isolation or injured.

Early on against Portugal, it didn’t seem to matter.

The Dutch team surged into an 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes thanks to headers by Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt, both scored from corners as Portugal failed to cope with the Netherlands at set pieces. Van der Gragt paid a price for her goal as she was struck in the face by an opponent’s boot as she dived to head the ball.

Portugal found a way back into the game when Dutch defender Dominique Janssen tripped Diana Silva and gave away a penalty converted in the 38th minute by Carole Costa. It was Silva’s turn to score the second two minutes after the break with a near-post header.

The Netherlands claimed a third goal by Jill Roord soon after but it was ruled out after a video review taking several minutes, only for van der Donk to restore the Dutch lead with a curling shot into the top-right corner.

There were signs of relief at a win which leaves the Netherlands level with Sweden on four points at the top of Group C with one game to play. Still, the Netherlands had been widely expected to win more convincingly against Portugal, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, which is playing as a replacement for suspended Russia.

Earlier, Sweden also claimed its first win as Hanna Bennison came off the bench to score with a thunderous shot in a 2-1 win against a Switzerland team also affected by illness.

The determined and well-organized Swiss defense kept Sweden at bay until the 52nd minute, when Fridolina Rolfö finished off a slick Swedish team move through the center. Switzerland responded immediately with a curling shot from Ramona Bachmann for the equalizer after Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl gave away the ball.

Bennison scored the winning goal in the 79th with a powerful shot from just outside the penalty area. Sweden twice had the ball in the net late on but was offside both times.

Switzerland’s preparations for the game were disrupted when eight players and 11 members of staff had to be isolated from the rest of the team on Sunday night and early Monday morning as a gastrointestinal illness swept through the team camp.

Monday’s training session was canceled but coach Nils Nielsen was able to field a nearly unchanged starting lineup, with only one affected player, defender Rahel Kiwic, moving to the bench.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alex Morgan has assumed a more vocal role for US women

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — As the U.S. national team has focused on developing young talent in anticipation of next summer’s World Cup, veteran forward Alex Morgan has assumed a more vocal role. Morgan, 33, is now one of the more senior members of the team, which has brought in budding players like fellow forwards Sophia Smith, Mallory Pugh, and Trinity Rodman since the Tokyo Olympics. “The younger players can hold their own. They’ve been doing amazing. I think the one thing that I would say I definitely have increased this tournament is vocally on the field, like helping players with positioning, set pieces, the things that this team takes pride in, the mentality, kind of just helping push players along a little bit,” she said. Morgan and the defending World Cup champions are in Mexico preparing for a showdown with rival Canada on Monday night in the title game of the CONCACAF W Championship.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Fires scorch Spain and France, where flames reach the beach

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France, including one whose flames reached two popular Atlantic beaches on Sunday, as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave. So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain, but authorities in Madrid have blamed soaring temperatures for hundreds of deaths. And two huge blazes, which have consumed pine forests for six days in southwestern France, have forced the evacuation of some 16,200 people. In dramatic images posted online, a wall of black smoke could be seen rolling toward the Atlantic on a...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hedvig Lindahl
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Rahel Kiwic
Person
Diana Silva
Person
Ramona Bachmann
Person
Damaris Egurrola
POLITICO

France's Macron decries rising hate, ignorance in Holocaust speech

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron decried his Nazi-collaborator predecessors and rising antisemitism, vigorously vowing to stamp out Holocaust denial as he paid homage Sunday to thousands of French children sent to death camps 80 years ago for one reason alone: because they were Jewish. Family by family, house...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Sky's the limit for Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas at track worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — In a country where the economy collapsed years ago, Yulimar Rojas was born in a house with a broken roof. From a hole in that roof, the future Venezuelan triple jumper could see the sky, and perhaps since then, she became used to seeking new heights. As a kid, she changed her life by having the audacity to send a message to a Cuban high-jump legend Iván Pedroso seeking help. Now, she is a star herself, known for dances that go viral on social media, as a judge in beauty pageants and for being a voice of the LGBTQ community. She also has been busy of late smashing the triple jump world record, and she is looking to break it again at world championships come Monday’s final, where her biggest rivals figure to be herself and the measuring tape. “I’ve already said it before, I don’t like to set limits for myself as an athlete,” the 26-year-old said in an interview earlier this summer. “I have a very high ceiling, which is what my mind and heart want.”
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Coe: 'Inconceivable' Russians would be allowed at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The leader of global track and field said it would have been “inconceivable” to have allowed Russians into this week’s world championships given the country’s war against Ukraine. At his news conference Thursday, the eve of the championships, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said there was no budging from the position the federation took shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. “It was made from a very clear standpoint, and that was about the integrity of competition,” Coe said. “It would have been inconceivable to have a world championships here with athletes from Belarus and Russia, two aggressive nations who have walked into an independent state.” Belarus, an ally of Russia in the war, is also banned from the worlds, which run from Friday through July 24.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes

ROME (AP) — Several hundred flights were canceled in Italy on Sunday, a peak vacation travel day, because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers. A union official, Fabrizio Cuscito, told Italian state TV that some 500 flights were scrapped. Airline workers are seeking better pay as well as improved working conditions, including meals on long shifts, he said. The Italian transport ministry said the strikes were called by workers for Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea airlines. That strike began at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), while the air traffic controllers’ walkout, which also lasted four hours, started an hour earlier. Compared to airports in other Western European countries, Italy’s airports have experienced less chaos this summer. That’s because in large part when the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed travel, many airline and airport workers in Italy received government benefits while not working, instead of losing their jobs, as frequently happened in other countries.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#England#Dutch
Ars Technica

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a flying ferry

Three feet above the waves, the Candela P-12 sprints across Lake Mälaren near Stockholm, Sweden. With only its hydrofoils cutting through the water, the boat leaves virtually no wake, noise, or emissions—a sea change from the hulking diesel-powered ferries that currently haul commuters through the archipelago that makes up the Swedish capital.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

10-year-old Japanese golfer closing in on 12th sponsor

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Miroku Suto of Japan looks like a professional golfer with logos of 11 sponsors splashed across her polo shirt, cap, bag and even her belt. Her parents say the deals are worth in the mid-six figures annually, with some contracts for 10 years. A 12th sponsorship is waiting when she returns to her home three hours outside of Tokyo. The sponsors are so important that Suto’s mother and caddie, former figure skater Miyuki Suto, had her daughter change into a sponsor’s belt before she sat for a video interview and carefully arranged her hat in her hands so the logos could be seen. Miroku Suto has extreme confidence, saying through an interpreter she wants to become “a legend.” She has a ways to go.
GOLF
BBC

Eriksen salutes move to 'perfect place'

Christian Eriksen says he still has "major ambitions" to fulfil after completing his move to Manchester United. The Denmark midfielder agreed terms with United last week and, with the move finally confirmed, he admits he is looking forward to getting started at Old Trafford. "Manchester United is a special club,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron decried his Nazi-collaborator predecessors and rising antisemitism, vigorously vowing to stamp out Holocaust denial as he paid homage Sunday to thousands of French children sent to death camps 80 years ago for one reason alone: because they were Jewish. Family by family, house by house, French police rounded up 13,000 people on two terrifying days in July 1942, wresting children from their mothers’ arms and dispatching everyone to Nazi death camps. France honored those victims this weekend, as it tries to keep their memory alive. For the dwindling number of survivors of France’s wartime crimes, a series of commemoration ceremonies Sunday were especially important. At a time of rising antisemitism and far-right discourse sugarcoating France’s role in the Holocaust, they worry that history’s lessons are being forgotten. A week of ceremonies marking 80 years since the Vel d’Hiv police roundup on July 16-17, 1942 culminated Sunday with an event led by Macron, who pledged that wouldn’t happen ever again.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NME

Newcastle exploring bid to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

Newcastle are exploring a bid to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. It is one of several cities putting their names forward after organisers revealed last month that they were in talks with the BBC to bring the event to the UK. It’s tradition that the winning country of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

997K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy