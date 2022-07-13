Las Vegas Tribune eNewspaper (Digital Copy) 7-13-2022

Three Station Casinos properties that have been closed since the COVID pandemic shutdown will not reopen. Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson are slated to be demolished and the land will be sold.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Developers are taking notice of the growth in the southwest Las Vegas valley. A new development at Durango and 215 called the UnCommons will start opening to the public in August. The mixed-use space has office buildings, restaurants, bars, retail and living spaces. Several local...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Resorts Inc. announced on Friday that it has decided to permanently close its Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson properties. These properties have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic and will be demolished to repurpose and sell the land. The...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Low-income renters in the valley may be getting some protection from pricey rent payments. As many look for affordable housing, many have found themselves simply locked out. Carissa Zepeda says her rent has increased significantly in the last six months. "We were paying $850 for...
Jill Shlesinger, who owns the Starburst Parlor, a keto bakery, won the 2021 Women of Distinction Award. The award not only honors women in 13 different categories but also provides grant opportunities that can be a lifeline to help businesses expand.
Those giant cranes crisscrossing the desert sky along the 215 Beltway are tangible signs of a new casino underway in Las Vegas. The cranes and construction crew near the Beltway and Durango Drive are working on Durango Station — the long-awaited casino from Station Casinos LLC. The construction site...
Las Vegas has long been the land where everything is bigger than life. Nobody builds an intimate, subtle venue in Sin City and certainly not on the Las Vegas Strip where every resort casino seems designed to be more impressive than the last one. Walking or driving down the Strip...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm standing on S. Las Vegas Boulevard across from the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, with the Strip just up the road. I'm standing on what could be one of the most interesting plots of land in this entire city. That's because within these several...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man became the first World Series of Poker Champion to be crowned on the Las Vegas Strip. Having defeated 8,662 players around the world Norway’s Espen Jorstad took home $10,000,000 in earnings and was presented with the Main Event bracelet by the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s, the future Horseshoe, Jason Gregorec.
A newly built cliff-side mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Southern California comes with an ambitious $32.5 million asking price. It's only Las Vegas-based builder Blue Heron's second home project outside of Sin City. At nearly 8,900 square feet, the home includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three kitchens. This...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road, according to trucking industry leaders. The 2019 California AB-5 adds regulations for independent contractors. The trucking industry received a temporary injunction that was not extended by the courts in June.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Las Vegas local hit a jackpot of $110K on Wednesday, July 13 at Bally’s Las Vegas. The Las Vegas local Rachel Hopper hit a progressive jackpot of $113,423 with a five-ace hand while playing Face Up Pai Gow at Bally’s (soon to be Horseshoe Las Vegas).
With much of Nevada located in what is known as the “sun belt,” renewable energy companies from all over the country have in recent years turned their attention to the Silver State and Nye County is attracting plenty of that attention too. Just in the past two years,...
Comments / 0