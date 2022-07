MOULTRIE — Heavy rains have forced officials at the Sunbelt Ag Expo to reschedule Field Day, which was scheduled to take place at the Spence Field venue Thursday. “We were looking forward to seeing you, but the much-needed rain from a dry spring has left the fields in an impassable condition,” Expo officials said in a news release. “Regrettably, we are postponing this year’s Field Day until Aug. 2 to give the fields and roads some time to dry out.

