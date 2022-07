NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It has been a bittersweet month or so for Spencer Jones. Vanderbilt’s star outfielder saw his time as a Commodore come to an end June 6 when Vandy fell 7-6 to Oregon State in an NCAA Regional. Since then, he has been preparing for the MLB Draft—which begins Sunday—and reflecting on his time wearing the black and gold.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO