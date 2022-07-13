ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSU Says Star Wrestler 'No Longer Part' Of Program

By News On 6
 3 days ago
A.J. Ferrari is no longer part of the Oklahoma State Cowboy Wrestling program, according to wrestling coach John Smith.

The university has not confirmed the reason for Ferrari's departure, but Stillwater police released a report Wednesday stating Ferrari is currently under investigation for a sexual assault that took place on July 2.

An attorney for Ferrari issued the following statement:

The allegations against AJ are false.

It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate.

Ferrari was forced out of action last season after he was injured in a car accident. Prior to his injury, Ferrari was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country.

In 2021, Ferrari won the 197-pound national title as a true freshman at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

KOCO

Parents riled up after Edmond schools crack down on transfers

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond schools are cracking down on transfers, and parents are fired up. Families say they’re fighting for consistency, and they want their children to go to the same schools they’ve been attending. But Edmond Public Schools wants all students to be in their neighborhood schools.
EDMOND, OK
