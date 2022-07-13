ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick King of Caliber Home Loans in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Rick King with Caliber Home Loans in West Seattle. New sponsors are offered the opportunity to tell you what they offer – here’s what he wants you to know:. After 34 years in the financial industry and 20 of...

westseattleblog.com

FYI: West Seattle Farmers’ Market, one block north of its usual location

That’s the north end of the relocated-today-only West Seattle Farmers’ Market, by the Post Office in the 4400 block of California SW. In past years, the third day of West Seattle Summer Fest has seen the market relocate to its old spot behind KeyBank, but this year the West Seattle Junction Association – which presents the festival – is trying something new: Dropping music on Sunday (which tended to be lightly attended anyway), so the market could stay on California SW, one block north. We stopped by the market-management booth to ask about the vendor response; 46 vendors are here today, which is only five fewer than usual. Hours are the same as usual – so get your shopping and snacking done before 2 pm!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

NEXT SATURDAY: Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade return

Now that West Seattle Summer Fest has wrapped up, time to start counting down to two big in-the-street events next Saturday (July 23rd) – the Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade. Both happen on California SW, from The Admiral District to The Junction (and back, for Float Dodger).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, second report

3 pm – Rub (replacing Emily Stranger) And at 7 pm at Elliott Bay, Down North. Also happening: come meet Seal Sitters here in the Info Booth. … More coverage to come; the festival continues until 8 pm tonight (music until 10)!. 4 PM: Breaking weather news –...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: ‘Ghost bike’ at site of deadly hit-and-run

Thanks to Eddie for sending the photo. A “ghost bike” memorial is now up over the site where a hit-and-run driver killed a 63-year-old bicycle rider Friday night, along SW Spokane east of the West Seattle low bridge. The two-decades-old tradition is explained here – hundreds have been placed around the world to “serve as reminders of the tragedy that took place on an otherwise anonymous street corner, and as quiet statements in support of cyclists’ right to safe travel.” Police have not yet reported an arrest in the case; on Friday night, they said the driver was in “a white or silver sedan” and that they “fled the scene” eastbound after hitting the victim. If you have any information for police, you’re asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. The incident number to refer to is 2022-183308.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle Summer Fest 2022 begins! Friday as-it-happened report #1

West Seattle Summer Fest doesn’t officially start until 1 pm but people are here already, wandering, shopping, snacking … so come on down to The Junction (California between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th). We’re in the Info Booth, which also features volunteers helping with a variety of things including the return of T-shirt sales!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: Mode Music at the festival!

Many West Seattle businesses based elsewhere on the peninsula come to The Junction to be part of Summer Fest. Among them, Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), whose founder Erin Rubin sent this update:. Mode Music is ready to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of West Seattle Summer Fest by adding some...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Fire at unfinished townhouses on SW Roxbury

(Added – photo tweeted by Genna) 2 PM: Update from SFD – now they’re back to “offensive” mode because: “Crews have water on the fire and have made significant progress knocking down the exterior fire.”. (WSB photos from here down) 2:14 PM: Our crew...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in hit-run crash east of low bridge

5:54 PM: As previewed a bit earlier, that’s Caitlin Sherman on the West Seattle Summer Fest stage, introduced by Troy Nelson. The first day/night of festival music is now at full speed – the main stage is on California north of Oregon, near the Post Office. Here’s the rest of tonight’s lineup:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SPORTS: West Seattle Little League softball, baseball All-Stars’ success

Two more West Seattle Little League All-Star teams win district title. Little League WA District 7 tournaments wrapped up this week with West Seattle Little League (WSLL) 10s Baseball and Softball teams taking the district title win to secure their spots in the WA State tournament. 10s Softball All-Stars. The...
SEATTLE, WA

