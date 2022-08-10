Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Pictures: Shares Pregnancy Photos Awaiting Baby No. 1 With Tarek El Moussa

She's pregnant! Heath er Rae Young and husband Tarek El Moussa are over the moon about expecting their first child together and showing off her growing baby bump . The couple announced via Instagram on July 13, "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" along with pictures of her burgeoning belly in a white slip dress taken by photographer Christina Cernik .

In the first snapshot, Tarek bent down to kiss Heather's bump as the pair stood barefoot on a beach. In another gorgeous photo, the Selling Sunset star cradled her belly with both hand, with bliss radiating from her face.

In addition to several stunning black-and-white portraits, the couple had a loving moment on the sand with Tarek's children he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall , daughter Taylor and son Brayden. The pair held their arms together in the air as the kids ran underneath.

In July 2022, the couple revealed the baby’s sex via Instagram. In the video, Tarek and Heather shot off canons filled with blue confetti while surrounded by friends and family.

“Baby boy El Moussa 💙,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post.

Tarek and Heather married in a gorgeous October 2021 ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They got engaged in July 2020 after dating for one year.

The Netflix star made it known that she wanted to start a family with Tarek as soon as possible. She shared with fans in a December 2021 TikTok video how she had begun undergoing the process to freeze more of her eggs. Heather noted how "In the past, I had low fertility and low egg count," when she had undergone an egg freezing procedure.

"If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs, so I have six on ice right now," she told her followers.

In January 2022, Heather updated fans by saying she received "not ideal news” at a recent fertility doctor's visit and that she was “trying to stay positive.” In another message that same month, the reality star noted how she was “lucky to have such a supportive husband” during her egg freezing process.

Heather shared some good news in February, revealing “We have four embryos that are saved right now. Three are the same gender, and they're all very strong,” she told Daily Pop.

In April she told the outlet, "I know I'm gonna be a good mom. But carrying your own [baby] and going through that and the pregnancy, and I don't know how my body's going to react."

She continued, "And I am busy. Sometimes I blink and the day is over, and I don't get enough done. I'm like, ‘How am I gonna also take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I'm throwing up? What if I'm sick?' I don't have time for that right now, so I'm gonna push it off a little bit. But I'm excited." Now Heather's going to find out the answer to those questions with her first pregnancy!

