ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Pictures: Shares Pregnancy Photos Awaiting Baby No. 1 With Tarek El Moussa

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

She's pregnant! Heath er Rae Young and husband Tarek El Moussa are over the moon about expecting their first child together and showing off her growing baby bump . The couple announced via Instagram on July 13, "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" along with pictures of her burgeoning belly in a white slip dress taken by photographer Christina Cernik .

In the first snapshot, Tarek bent down to kiss Heather's bump as the pair stood barefoot on a beach. In another gorgeous photo, the Selling Sunset star cradled her belly with both hand, with bliss radiating from her face.

Good Terms? Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young's Quotes About Each Other

In addition to several stunning black-and-white portraits, the couple had a loving moment on the sand with Tarek's children he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall , daughter Taylor and son Brayden. The pair held their arms together in the air as the kids ran underneath.

In July 2022, the couple revealed the baby’s sex via Instagram. In the video, Tarek and Heather shot off canons filled with blue confetti while surrounded by friends and family.

“Baby boy El Moussa 💙,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post.

Tarek and Heather married in a gorgeous October 2021 ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They got engaged in July 2020 after dating for one year.

The Netflix star made it known that she wanted to start a family with Tarek as soon as possible. She shared with fans in a December 2021 TikTok video how she had begun undergoing the process to freeze more of her eggs. Heather noted how "In the past, I had low fertility and low egg count," when she had undergone an egg freezing procedure.

"If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs, so I have six on ice right now," she told her followers.

In January 2022, Heather updated fans by saying she received "not ideal news” at a recent fertility doctor's visit and that she was “trying to stay positive.” In another message that same month, the reality star noted how she was “lucky to have such a supportive husband” during her egg freezing process.

Heather Rae Young Details Fertility Journey After Tarek El Moussa Marriage

Heather shared some good news in February, revealing “We have four embryos that are saved right now. Three are the same gender, and they're all very strong,” she told Daily Pop.

In April she told the outlet, "I know I'm gonna be a good mom. But carrying your own [baby] and going through that and the pregnancy, and I don't know how my body's going to react."

She continued, "And I am busy. Sometimes I blink and the day is over, and I don't get enough done. I'm like, ‘How am I gonna also take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I'm throwing up? What if I'm sick?' I don't have time for that right now, so I'm gonna push it off a little bit. But I'm excited." Now Heather's going to find out the answer to those questions with her first pregnancy!

Scroll down for photos of Heather's growing baby bump.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bliss#Marriages#Baby Bump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy